Building Breach: Reps Order IGP To Arrest Of FCDA Officials

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA), Richard Dauda, over an alleged breach of building code in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chairman of the House Public Petition’s Committee, Mike Etaba, who gave the order, also want the arrest of Director, Department of Development Control (FCTA), Muktar Galadima and the Director of Regional Planning of the FCT.

He explained that the decision to issue the warrant of arrest on the aforementioned officials was in line with the extant provision of the Legislative Houses Powers and Privileges Act 2017.

The IGP is also expected to ensure the affected officials appear before the committee on the 28th of this month to explain their role in the committal of the alleged infraction.

The chairman explained that he was left with no option but to summon the FCDA officials after they deliberately shunned the summon of the committee on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Etaba, who later led members of the committee to conduct on the spot assessment of the building site in Guzape disclosed that the FCDA officials would surely be compelled to produce documents required to ascertain the veracity of the claim of the petitioner.

“We had a petition that was brought before us by a Nigerian citizen in the course of investigation. FCDA has refused to come and tender the documents necessary for us to proceed with this investigation. But for today, we have come to the site that the petition is referring to.

“We have looked at the building plans and the engineer on site whom we met, known as Mr. Emmanuel who told the committee that there is no approved building plan with him right now. We have looked at the structure, the landmark, and the cantilever. The complainant is a Nigerian who has a right to his security and safety.

“We have looked at it and we would go back to the committee and ask for more documents most especially the approved plan so that the FCDA would be able to explain to us the guideline they gave for this building to be able to determine what is actually good for this site and let Nigerians living around here have their peace. we are here to do justice to everybody”.

