Building AI Capacity Through Local Experts In Nigeria

To fully harness AI’s potential, industry analysts said Nigeria must prioritise building the capacity of local experts, Abolaji Adebayo reports

N igeria’s youth population, the largest in Africa, holds immense potential for driving AI innovation. Initiatives aimed at training young Nigerians in AI development, coding, and data analytics can position the country as a global AI hub.

Programmes such as hackathons, coding boot camps, and competitions encourage innovation and offer exposure to real-world challenges.

Building indigenous experts in AI technology not only empowers these communities but also enriches the field with diverse perspectives and unique insights.

Nigeria stepped up its AI game in 2023 as it embraced AI with initiatives like a national curriculum, strategy, and scholarships.

There is no debate that 2023 was the year of artificial intelligence, with AI on everyone’s radar, including Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria. Before 2023, Nigeria did not engage much in AI.

While the country has startups such as Uniccon Group, the creator of Nigeria’s first humanoid robot, the technology is still very much in its infancy.

AI initiative

To support the mainstreaming of the application of Artificial Intelligence for economic prosperity, the Federal Government has launched the Nigerian Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme to fund 45 consortia of startups and researchers to allow them to explore further opportunities to deepen their work and build a sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

“We are inviting researchers and startups working in AI to apply for up to N5 million at this link airg.nitda.gov.ng/#, as we build a strong foundation for our ministry’s efforts to drive innovation, increase productivity in critical sectors and position Nigeria as a global centre for AI technology application,” the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani said.

Tijani added that Artificial Intelligence had become a multi-purpose technology transforming production and service delivery, with the potential to significantly impact economic growth and social progress.

Recent research shows that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with $3 trillion from increased productivity and $9.1 trillion from new products and services (PwC, 2018).

The International Finance Corporation projects that the strategic adoption of AI could add up to $234 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2030.

“Nigeria in this loop is considered to have a fast-growing technology start-up ecosystem (having attracted 25 per cent of the $1.3 billion funding to African tech start-ups in 2021) and with proactive leadership, is wellpositioned to leverage AI for economic diversification and inclusive growth.

As an innovation leader on the African continent, Nigeria needs to develop a national strategy to harness the power of AI for sustainable development.

“However, along with the opportunities, AI governance also poses some complex socio-technical challenges.

As algorithms are deployed in high-stakes domains like healthcare, finance, and security, concerns are emerging around ethics, bias, transparency, job automation, and privacy.

Both policymakers and researchers are of a consensus that a humancentered approach is essential to ensure AI systems are fair and accountable to all, across gender, ethnic and socioeconomic groups.

“A National AI Strategy for Nigeria to responsibly steer the AI revolution towards achieving national goals around job creation, social inclusion, and sustainable development becomes imperative.

With collaborative leadership, Nigeria seeks to pioneer ethical and inclusive AI innovation that improves welfare and expands opportunities for all its citizens,” the Minister said.

Objective

He added: “Building on existing work done by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to develop a National AI strategy, we are expanding our co-creation approach to engage and include top AI researchers of Nigerian descent globally, in the process of crafting a national AI strategy.

This white paper is a short description of our approach of identifying top AI researchers of Nigeria descent all over the world, regardless of their location.”

Researchers

“To identify top researchers working in the field of AI globally, we obtained data from Lens (same data source used by McKinsey for the “mckinsey-technology-trendsoutlook-2023”).

We first extracted all articles in the field of AI where the authors’ affiliate institutions are in Nigeria. This resulted in 1,349 publications (5,127 records when we split each of the articles by author).

At the global level (regardless of the institution’s country), we obtained data from the same source, on the top 50,000 published journal articles in the field of AI for each of the last 6 years (2018 – 2023).

That resulted in total observations of 299,905 publications. We equally split each of the articles by authors resulting in 1,195,598 observations.

We then merged the two datasets to have 1,201,366 observations (after dropping observations with null authors).” National AI curriculum In August, the Nigerian government ordered that artificial inte

Nigeria can leverage development opportunities by adopting AI technologies in various sectors and using public-private partnerships to drive further innovative solutions

ligence be integrated into the country’s primary education curriculum. The nation’s recognition that a robust educational foundation is critical to realising its AI ambition could be a game-changer.

To this end, the country is developing a standardised AI curriculum to equip students with the knowledge and skills to navigate the AI landscape effectively.

Also in August, Nigeria invited scientists of Nigerian descent and globally renowned experts who have worked within the Nigerian market to collaborate in formulating its national AI strategy.

The Federal Government, sequel to the launch of the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme, announced in October 2023 that it would award N5 million each to 45 startups and researchers focusing on AI.

The programme which has commenced is still at the incubation level though some of the beneficiaries have been coming out with the results of their work.

AI programmes

Engaging the youths is central to Nigeria’s AI strategy. Various AI boot camps, hackathons, and workshops were organised in Nigeria in 2023 to introduce young minds to the technology.

One such example was the Data Science Nigeria AI Boot Camp, held in August for young people between 12 and 18.

The National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics also worked to develop frequent digital skills and AI learning training programmes, encouraging young people to gain greater knowledge as part of its mission to train one million developers in Nigeria.

The training involves learning programming skills for machine learning and artificial intelligence. Economic growth. Industry analysts have stated that the adoption of Artificial Intelligence tools can foster economic growth.

They argued that AI adoption could also improve efficiency, and address different societal challenges. According to the Head of Human Resources at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Mr. Tolu Adedayo, the role of the Nigerian workforce in embracing AI is multifaceted and critical to the country’s development.

“It involves education, training, and continuous upskilling to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to harness the transformative power of AI,” he stated.

He noted that one of the purposes of AI was enhancing productivity. Adedayo added that AI would help productivity, and improve efficiency and effectiveness in employees.

“The adoption of AI by the Nigerian workforce is quite low because we see that productivity is still low generally because a lot of people are not techoriented,” he said.

Another HR expert, Fola Darakan, said it was important for a skilled Nigerian workforce to harness the opportunities that AI offers and create a competitive edge in the global market.

Darakan said: “Embracing AI in Nigeria creates new job opportunities and fosters economic growth. To thrive in a changing job market, the Nigerian workforce must adapt to the latest technology, and it will present numerous chances for those who embrace it.

“As AI becomes more prevalent across industries, there is a growing need for skilled professionals in roles like data scientists, AI developers, and machine learning engineers, tailored initiatives can prepare the Nigerian workforce for these burgeoning careers.”

Challenges

Adopting connectivity and AI in Nigeria presents significant business opportunities, but it is not without challenges. One of the critical hurdles is the need for a robust digital infrastructure.

Reliable data centers and internet access are essential for the seamless integration and efficient operation of AI-powered applications.

Policy

Making the right AI policies in Nigeria is a critical step toward advancing technology, and it starts with creating awareness.

Digital governance specialist Victor Famubode told Cointelegraph that the government needs to make sure it is communicating the opportunities and risks associated with AI and, at the same time, promoting responsible usage of the technology.

According to him, it’s also vital that the government finds a way to incentivize communities that can help drive open innovation.

He said: “When you look at ChatGPT and many of these large language models, the foundation for how they were birthed is from a place of open science.

We have these models today because open science was allowed in developed economies.” While Nigeria has yet to create a comprehensive AI policy, it has shown interest in advancing the technology.

For example, the Nigerian Communications Commission has published research on AI’s impact on society to provide policymakers with insights into what is possible with the technology.

Last line

Nigeria can leverage development opportunities by adopting AI technologies in various sectors and using public-private partnerships to drive further innovative solutions.

