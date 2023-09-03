Building a Healthy Relationship With the Holy Spirit

“For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.” Rom.14:17 The Holy Spirit is the third person in the Godhead. Every believer in Christ must have a cordial relationship with Him. After Calvary’s experience, Pentecost power is the next. The Holy Spirit is the third person in the trinity. He is the voice of God. Without His help, life can be very frustrating. The purpose of the Holy Spirit is not for you to have a good dance, or to have a good look, or to speak in a new tongue only.

You see why it is important to have and cultivate a daily relationship with the Holy Spirit. We ig- nore the Holy Spirit. The purpose of the Holy Spirit, then, is to reveal to us the truth about ourselves. The Holy Ghost gives you peace, and supplies you with joy and righteousness. Believers have left things undone, very busy with unprofitable ventures that have nothing to do with eternity. The Holy Spirit opens our eyes to insights from Scripture that can kill certain nature in us. The Holy Spirit is the Spirit of liberty and transformation.

The Holy Spirit is the personality of Divinity that executes the Divine agenda. Just as the sunlight has multi-functional components. So is the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is multi-functional. It is important to know that one of the dimensions of the Holy Spirit is information. You cannot receive the latest from the Lord, if your relationship with the Holy Spirit is not deep. Walking intimately with the Holy Spirit is not something unique to only a few passionate believers.

Far from it! Every Christian is to be thirsty and hungry for God’s presence and power. The psalmist wrote, “As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God. My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God”.Ps.32:1-2. We must be thirsty and hungering for Him, knowing that only He “satisfieth the longing soul, and filleth the hungry soul with goodness” What are the Keys to an Intimate Relationship with the Holy Spirit?

1.Believe that the Holy Spirit Himself desires to fellowship with you. Jesus promised, “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you” John 14:16- 17.

2.Avoid putting barriers between you and the Holy Spirit. We are told, “Quench not the Spirit” 1.Thes.5:19. We are also warned to “grieve not the holy Spirit of God”Eph.4:30

3.Value Spirituality. The believer’s spirituality is a scare to the devil. It is a hot zone to the devil. He can never survive coming close to such an environment. If Satan can’t get you off spirituality, then he will get off your back. Satan thrives only in an atmosphere of carnality. Maintain a tight spiritual environment. Stay away to keep the enemy away.

4.Pray in the Spirit often. It takes the Holy Ghost to take you to the realm of hearing and doing the will of God. He is the one that helps you to hear what God is saying by interpreting it to you. You cannot hear God and not respond because His voice is powerful. In times of challenges, it is the Holy Spirit that you should run to first, but many people run to men first. The Holy Spirit is the one that has the answers to every challenge of life, but you are not yet conscious of Him.

5.Do not grieve Him: Eph.4:30 “And grieve not the Holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.” Grieving the Holy Spirit is a serious matter that has significant consequences. When a believer grieves the Holy Spirit, they lose the joy and peace that comes from having a close relationship with God. The Holy Spirit is the source of our spiritual power and strength, and when we grieve Him, we cut ourselves off from that power. This can cause us to stumble in our walk with God and hinder our ability to live a godly life. Grieving the Holy Spirit is a serious matter that should not be taken lightly. Great Grace Greetings to you all. (Amen).