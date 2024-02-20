Build on Eagles AFCON Momentum To Revamp League, 100% Focus Nigeria Boss Urges NFF, Fans

Dr Ibrahim Muhammed, Chairman of 100% Focus Nigeria, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Nigeria Premier League (NPL), and football enthusiasts nationwide to capitalize on the momentum generated by the Super Eagles’ participation in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations to revitalize local leagues.

Speaking during an interactive session with the media in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire, just before the Super Eagles’ semi-final clash with South Africa on Wednesday, Dr Muhammed emphasized that the team’s impressive performances have reignited passion for football across Nigeria, underscoring the need for concerted efforts to develop grassroots football.

Dr. Muhammed stressed that investing in football has the potential to stimulate economic growth by creating employment opportunities. He pointed out the success stories of countries like South Africa, whose AFCON squad predominantly comprises players from their local league, demonstrating the effectiveness of developing domestic football structures.