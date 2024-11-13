Build Nat’l Grid, Leave Economic Reform, Shehu Sani Tells S’Arabia

Share

Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has called on the Saudi Arabian government to build a second national grid for Nigeria.

Sani spoke on Wednesday in reaction to reports that Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Al Saud, assured Nigeria of support in its economic reform programmes.

Al Saud had during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh assured of the government commitment to bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the two leaders explored potential areas for cooperation, particularly oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure and the constitution of the Saudi-Nigeria Business Council.

“Nigeria wants an agreement with the Saudi government over a proposed five billion dollar bilateral trade facility between the two countries.

“The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) invested $1.24 billion in 2022 to acquire a 35.43 per cent stake in Olam Agri, one of Nigeria’s leading agricultural firms,” Onanuga said.

Reacting to the development, Sani posted on X saying, “Oil-rich Saudi promised to support Nigeria’s economic reforms. They should just build a second national grid for us and leave the issue of the reforms for now.”

