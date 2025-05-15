Build Inclusive Dialogue, Champion Equity Across Health Professionals, PSN Tells Minister

Share

Against the background that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammed Ali Pate earned the most recent global recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare, pharmacists under the umbrella of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have urged him to build inclusive dialogue across health professions, saying leading a paradigm shift toward collaborative practice, is critical.

The PSN in a congratulatory letter, called on Pate to remain resolute in leading the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with integrity, clarity, and moral courage.

According to the letter which was addressed to the minister by Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba, the president of the PSN, a robust and effective health sector depends not just on policies and structures but on fairness, mutual respect, and shared purpose among its key actors.

Ayuba said, “We are confident in your ability to make bold, fair, and strategic decisions that uphold the rule of law and the legitimate rights of all players in the health value chain.

“Let your empathy and vision guide you in addressing systemic disparities and shaping a legacy defined by sustainable reforms and cohesive interprofessional collaboration.” The congratulatory letter became necessary after Prof. Pate was listed in the global recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.

While the pharmacists celebrate this global honour, they also acknowledged the immense expectations that rest upon the shoulders of Prof Pate, saying, “At home, our health sector remains in a delicate state— fraught with disputes, discontent, and calls for fairness across professional lines.

As such, your role now extends beyond systems building—it includes healing fractured relationships, restoring confidence among stakeholders, and championing equity in the health workforce. Ayuba stated, “I write to heartily congratulate you on your most recent global recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.

This accolade, richly deserved, is a testament to your unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and the profound impact you continue to make on health systems globally and nationally.

“To be named among global health luminaries is no small feat. The honourees are more than achievers—they are reformers, advocates, and trailblasers whose work shapes the course of health development.

Your selection validates your unyielding commitment to equity, transparency, and transformative change, all of which remain central to the health policy aspirations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

According to the PSN, Prof Pate’s storied contributions—“from your days at the helm of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) to your present national leadership—reveal a deep-seated passion for building sustainable health infrastructure.

Your emphasis on energising frontline health facilities, boosting community health workforce, and driving down maternal and child mortality rates through scaled-up primary care services is especially commendable.

These priorities directly resonate with the yearnings of millions of Nigerians.” Of equal note is Pate’s leadership in adopting innovative interventions like the introduction of malaria vaccines—a giant stride in tackling a disease that accounts for over 65 per cent of clinical visits across the country.

These actions speak to the minister’s readiness to pursue long term, scalable solutions rather than temporary fixes. Ayuba stated, “As the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, we assure you of our unwavering support and continued partnership in pursuing the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), local pharmaceutical production, and health security.

We pray for greater wisdom, strength, and success as you carry the hopes of a nation and the recognition of the world. “May your name remain etched in the annals of health leadership, not just as a global icon, but as a reformer who transformed healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

