Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Pays Condolence Visit To Bauchi

The son of former and late President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf Buhari, has paid a condolance visit to Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and families of late renowned Islamic scholar, Shiek Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

Yusuf conveyed the heartfelt sympathies of the family to Mohammed and the people of Bauchi State over the passing of the respected cleric, describing him as a towering religious leader whose life was marked by scholarship, humility, and service to Islam and humanity.

Earlier, Mohammed, who had received Yusuf Buhari, at his residence in Bauchi. Mohammed expressed appreciation for the condolence visit and the show of solidarity, noting that the widespread expressions of sympathy reflect the deep respect and lasting legacy of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.