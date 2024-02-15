Buhari’s Policies: Tinubu Upsets the Apple Cart

ONYEKACHI EZE writes on President Bola Tinubu reversal of some policies of his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari, which seems to have pitted his administration against some supporters of the immediate past government

President Bola Tinubu is really upsetting the apple’s cart since he was sworn in on May 29, 2023. Though he took over from another All Progressives Congress (APC) government, the president has reversed some of the policies of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. A number of Buhari’s policies have been reversed by the Tinubu administration. They include the naira redesign policy which started in late 2022, and was supposed to end on December 31, 2023, when the old notes would cease to be legal tender based on a Supreme Court judgement. But Tinubu, through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN)) rapplied to the apex court for an indefinite extension of its December 31, 2023 deadline. The judgement, which was delivered on November 29, 2023, did not deal kindly with the Buhari administration.

It accused the government of unilaterally introducing the redesign policy through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) without consultation with the Council of States, the Federal Executive Council, National Security Council, National Economic Council, civil society organ- isations and other relevant stakeholders. Many Nigerians expected this ac- tion. The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, had predicted that Tinubu would reverse the naira redesign policy if he becomes president. El-Rufai had told traders in Kaduna Market shortly before the election to “stop returning your money to the banks,” adding, “nobody will devaue your money. I am pleading with you, it’s just a matter of time, and now it’s remaining 18 days to the election.

After the election wait for what Bola Tinubu will say. He will reverse the policy.” Tinubu, on his part, expressed the belief then that the policy was targeted at him by his predecessor in office, and spoke openly against it during his campaigns. Another policy of the Buhari administration that has been reversed by Tinubu is the Treasury Single Account (TSA). The policy was initiated by former President Goodluck Jonathan, but Buhari recorded it as one of his achievements. However, in December 2023, Tinubu abolished it. He directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government that are fully funded by the Federal Government to remit 100 per cent of their revenues into a sub-recurrent account, while agencies not funded by the Federal Government will remit 50 per cent of their generated revenues.

The Ministry of Finance in a circular, explained that it was a move to “improve revenue generation, fiscal discipline, accountability and transparency” in re- source management and waste prevention under Tinubu’s administration. The circular added that “the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation shall open new TSA Sub-Accounts for all Federal Government agencies/parastatals listed on the schedule of Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and any additions by the Federal Ministry of Finance, except where expressly exempted. “The new account opened for agencies/parastatal shall be credited with inflows in the old revenue-collecting accounts based on the new policy implementation of 50 per cent auto deduction in line with Finance Act, 2020 and Finance Circular, 2021, 50 percent cost to revenue ratio.”

The Tinubu administration has as well, carried a number of reforms in the financial sector. This includes four executive orders the President signed into law, among them are suspension of the five per cent excise tax on telecommunication services as well as the excise duties escalation on locally manufactured products. Also signed into law, was the Customs, Excise Tariff (variation) Amendment Order, 2023, as well as the Finance Act Order, 2023. While the Custom, Excise and Tariff Order shifted the commencement date of tax changes from March 27 to August 1, 2023, the Financial Act deferred the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23 to September 1, 2023. In addition, Tinubu ordered the suspension of the newly introduced Green Tax on Single Use Plastics (SUPs), including plastic containers and bottles, as well as the suspension of Import Tax Levy on certain vehicles. He lifted ban on the importation of vehicles through Seme border.

The land borders between Nigeria and Benin Republic were closed by the Buhari administration. The CBN has also lifted ban on 43 food and non-food items previously restricted from accessing foreign exchange from the official window. The apex bank had in June 2015, shortly after Buhari became president, published a list of imported goods and services that would not be eligible for foreign exchange in the Nigerian foreign currency market. However, the administration’s introduction of uniform exchange rate system turned out to be disastrous. The uniform system, which allows market forces to determine exchange rate has put the nation’s currency, the naira under stress. Naira is depreciating daily against other currencies. Instead of the expected positive impact on the economy, the economy is worse for it. In June 2023 when the system was introduced, naira exchanged for N632 per dollar. Now it is over N1,000 in the parallel market. Inflation now as high as 28 percent; food and commodity prices are higher.

Relocation of FAAN and CBN departments

The relocation of some departments of the CBN from Abuja to Lagos, just like the relocation of some parastatals of the Ministry of Aviation, was greeted by mixed reactions. The CBN, in a circular by its Director, Human Resources Department, dated January 12, 2024, intimated of the bank’s plans to decongest its head office in Abuja. According to the memo, “the action plan focuses on optimising the utilisation of other bank’s premises.” It added that the plan is to move 1,533 staff to other CBN facilities within Abuja, Lagos, and understaffed branches. The memo read in part: “Our current occupancy level of 4,233 significantly exceeds the optimal capacity of 2,700 designed for the head office building. This over-crowding poses several critical challenges. “This initiative aims to ensure compliance with building safety standards and enhance the efficient utilisation of our office.”

The affected units include Banking Supervision, Consum- er Protection, Payment System Management and Monetary Policy Department. Though the relocation of these departments predated Buhari’s era, there are mixed feelings over the plan. A former deputy governor of the apex bank, Kingsley Moghalu, on his X platform admitted that the CBN’s Lagos office, which he said was inaugurated during his tenure as deputy governor, has been underutilised. According to him, the decision to relocate some of the apex bank’s departments is logical because affected departments oversee market entities situated in Lagos. Moghalu further argued that “the number of staff in the Abuja head- quarter is vastly over the health and safety limits of the building. Moreover, the market entities supervised by the departments that will move to Lagos are mostly in Lagos.

So, what’s the problem? Seems a rational decision to me.” The CBN had explained in the memo that the action is “to align the bank’s structure with its functions and objectives, redistribute skills to ensure a more even geographical spread of talents. Certain departments may be better suited to operate in proximity to financial institutions’ head offices, which are predominantly located in Lagos. This strategic alignment ensures optimal collaboration and efficiency.”

Stakeholders react

The governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in last year’s election in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, who agreed with the government, said some departments of the CBN and Ministry of Aviation being moved to Lagos have no business being in Abuja. He however called for relocation of some critical oil-related agencies to the Niger Delta region, where they are operating from. This, according to him, includes some subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). His words: “Lagos is the commercial headquarters of Nigeria, so key commercial agencies, parastatals and other trade-related establishments belonging to the Federal Government are supposed to have their headquarters in the state to facilitate smooth business operations and ensure ease of doing business in the country.

“Nobody should read any political dimension to it because in the first place, they were not supposed to be in Abuja. We should not play politics with some decisions because the gov- ernment got this one spot on.” Eradiri recalled that when Prof. Yemi Osibanjo as acting president, visited Niger Delta, he promised that the Federal Government would compel oil multinationals to relocate their offices to the region, but regretted that throughout the lifespan of that admin- istration, the promise was not fulfilled. “We know that a new sheriff is in town with new and unique ways of doing things. The new government believes in decentralisation and even development. In the spirit of the ongoing decongestion of the capital territory, we appeal to the President to remember the Niger Delta by compelling NNPCL to send headquarters of their subsidiaries to the region.

“It will facilitate development of our region and give all communities a sense of belonging. It will also stop incessant attacks on oil facilities by persons, who feel sidelined by the operations of oil companies in our region.” Justified as the relocation seemed, some groups and individuals read political meaning to it. Among such groups were the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). While NSF has threatened legal action, the ACF said the decision was to further underdevelop the northern part of the country. ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba, in a statement, said the planned relocation of key CBN units and FAAN headquarters to Lagos was in bad faith, and a deliberate ploy to further underdevelop Northern Nigeria. The apex Northern body said: “The ACF calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly to call on those agencies to retrace their steps and apply other honest means of addressing the alleged overcrowding in offices.

“Against the situation in Lagos, there is plenty of land in the Federal Capital Territory for expansion of office and other infrastructural facilities and such factors should not be used to obfuscate sinister motives. “The ACF wishes to remind all concerned that decades ago, the seat of the capital of the Federal Republic was moved from Lagos to Abuja for reasons that remain valid, it is constitutional even more so today, constitutionally so, although, of course, a section of the country never liked the decision.”