Buhari’s Legacy, Vision For Nigeria’ll Be Remembered Forever – Madein

The first female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a moment of deep sorrow for the nation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Madein said she received the news of the former president’s death with a heavy heart and extended her condolences to his family, the people of Daura, Katsina State, and all Nigerians.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, the people of Daura, Katsina State, and the entire nation,” she said.

Dr. Madein noted that President Buhari’s leadership and vision for Nigeria will be remembered for generations and that his impact on the country’s political and governance landscape will endure.

“I am particularly grateful for the opportunity he gave me to serve as the Accountant-General of the Federation, a position I held with pride and dedication from May 18, 2023 to March 7, 2025. His confidence in my abilities was an honour I will always cherish.

“His approval of my appointment marked a significant milestone in my career and paved the way for future generations of women in public service,” she added.

She offered prayers for both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Buhari family during this time of national mourning, saying:

“I pray that God grants the families of President Tinubu and the late President Buhari the fortitude to bear this great loss. May the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari rest in perfect peace.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest, and may his legacy continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build a better Nigeria for all.”