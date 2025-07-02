Buhari’s Integrity Still Intact, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, spokesman for ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to the launch a book on his former boss’ administration.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja yesterday, he said the book titled: “According to the President: Lessons from a presidential spokesman’s experience” seeks to provide a reading material for communication students, journalists and researchers on the lessons learned in his years of presidential communications.

Shehu said he wrote the260-page book, which chronicled Buhari’s eigth years in power, was written to inspire students aspiring to have career in journalism and public relations.

The former Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) President said: “The book is not a personal biography but a guide written to inspire students who aspire to have a career in journalism and public relations.

“It is also an authoritative account of what President Buhari did with his eight years in office.” On his experience as spokesman for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, he said: “I served as Atiku Abubakar’s spokesman between 2003 and 2007.

“The fact notwithstanding was that I was in office for only six months before the President fired me through television statements. This was a testy yet remarkable period in my professional growth.

“Throughout that period and the years that followed, we were fighting others for the political life of the vice president. “The book documents those rough and tough moments, not only for the Vice President but also for those who were around him.

“I was arrested and detained several times by the DSS, and by an order of a judge, I was thrown into the Kuje prison. My trial s p a n n i n g over a twoyear period and the eventual acquittal; the how and why it happened should provide a heads up to journalists.”

On experience with Buhari, he said: “When he won the presidential primary, Muhammadu Buhari graciously asked me to be the media direc tor of the campaign.