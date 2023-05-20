Buhari’s Govt Big Disaster, Irredeemable Failure – Afenifere, PANDEF, MASSOB, Arewa Youths

With about nine days for President Muhammadu Buhari to handover power after eight years in office, some notable groups in the country such as the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Ijaw National Congress have assessed the eight years of Buhari’s administration and come out with a damning report.

Speaking through its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere scored Buhari’s administration low on security, economy, and employment amongst others, saying that there is nothing good to say about the government, while PANDEF 9 Days To Handover ‘Nothing good to say about regime’ Tinubu should focus on security, power, restructuring – INC described the eight years of the administration as the worst period for the oil rich Niger Delta region.

On their part, youths from the 19th Northern States under the aegis of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) said that the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari has not impacted on the region. Also speaking, MASSOB said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari is given another eight years to rule Nigeria, his administration will still fail irredeemably, just as INC, which spoke through its Publicity Secretary, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, said that one of the major things the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should focus on is to tackle insecurity, while stressing that the major problem the country has is insecurity of lives.

I’ve nothing good to say about Buhari’s govt – Adebanjo

Adebanjo, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in an interview, said that President Buhari failed to address all the issues he promised to tackle before he got to power in 2015. The elder statesman, who accused some members of Buhari’s government of sponsoring the activities of the dreaded Boko Haram, carpeted the government for boasting of pockets of infrastructure that he said they were able to put in place in eight years. He said; “I have nothing good to say about this government.

When the killing started in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom went to report to Buhari, he did nothing about it, and they are still killing the people of the state till date. “Do you know how many people they killed in Benue State a few days ago? Initially, Buhari denied that the killers were Fulanimen, later he said that they were Fulanis from North Africa. “If they are from North Africa, how did they en- ter the country? You are in-charge of immigration and customs, have they arrested them?

Do they have the license to harass people anyhow?” Adebanjo added that President Buhari has not achieved anything “other than that he allowed Boko Haram and Fulani herds- men to spread all over the country.” “All other things are just palliatives. Look at security, up till now, they are still kidnapping and killing people all over the country, yet he said he was going to make security his priority, when he came into power. “They said that as a former military commander, Buhari would do this and that, has he done them.

On the economy, how much was the rate of dollar to naira, when he got in, how much is it now, what was the rate of employment, when he came in, what is it now, how much was our loan, when he came in, how much is it now. “Buhari’s government has been a disaster, a very big disaster. All the peo- ple that were displaced in Kaduna State, have they gone back to their ancestral homes, have they rebuilt those places they destroyed in Niger State,” he said.

8 years of PMB, worst period for Niger Delta -PANDEF

Speaking on behalf of PANDEF in a chat with Saturday Telegraph, its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ken Robinson, lamented that in terms of the issues of the Niger Delta region being given serious attention, “there was nothing that the impoverished people in the oil bearing communities can point to that is a solution in actual sense to the challenges they’ve faced in the last eight years.” “As for us in PANDEF, our conclusion is that the eight years of the Buhari administration have been the worst years for Niger Delta in terms of the issues of the region being given serious attention.

There is nothing that we can point to that is a solution in actual sense to the challenges of the Niger Delta in the last eight years. It has been eight years of unfulfilled promises. “Remember, on November 1, 2016, on the invitation of the President, about 100 leaders of the Niger Delta, under the auspices of PANDEF, met with the President and we presented to him a 16-point Agenda. The agenda encapsulated issues across the region ranging from the Ogoni Clean Up, the Bakassi issue, Maritime University and other minimum demands for peace in the Niger Delta.

“There was excitement and the government said that they were going to do a number of things. Thereafter, the Vice President undertook a tour of the region to ascertain the state of the region and the issues on ground vis -a-vis the demands made to the President. “The Vice President, while on tour of the region, agreed with the position of PANDEF and made certain promises on behalf of the government. But as we speak, few days to the end of this administration, they have all remained mere assertions and promises, nothing concrete has been done.

“As we speak today, we don’t know the status of the celebrated Ogoni Clean Up Project. The only other item that appears to have been resolved is the commencement of academic activities.

Buhari’s years nothing to write home about – Northern Youths

National President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, who spoke for the group, told Saturday Telegraph that the expectations of Nigerians were high when President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015, “but unfortunately he has not done enough for us to say we are okay, or that his performance is satisfactory.” He said there was nothing to write home about, especially on the indicators of the campaign promises that Buhari came to power with, adding that “by now Nigerians were hoping that the issue of insecurity would have been a thing of the past.

If he had handled the economy properly, by now we would have something to celebrate, but as it is to- day, it is nothing to write home about.” He added, “On the issue of corruption, it is dancing directly in our faces, it is bad to an extent that even the institution that is supposed to fight corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is even corrupt under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa. “Corruption has marred the country completely, the accused, the accuser, those that are supposed to monitor those who are corrupt are also corrupt.

“So, if there is anything we could remember, we can say in 2015 former President Goodluck Jonathan left us with insecurity. But today, Buhari is leaving us with banditry, insecurity, corruption, poor economy, debt at a level that has never happened in Nigeria before. This is what we can remember about this government.”

Administration irredeemable failure, says MASSOB

Similarly, the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu said: “We have seen the hypocrisy of this government; their undisguised bias and their patently hateful profiling of some sections of the country, particularly the South- East. He said: “With President Buhari’s body language, the appointments of the bulk of the Service Chiefs from among his kinsmen, his relentless defence and protection of killer Fulani herdsmen, his relative in- sensitivity to non-Muslims and inability to protect the citizens are all clear signs and evidence that Buhari has executed a pre-planned agenda that is detrimental to the corporate existence of Nigeria.”

INC sets agenda for President-elect, Tinubu

Also speaking the Publicity Secretary of INC, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, while setting agenda for President-elect, Bola Tinubu, said that; “the major challenge we have in this country is insecurity. Life is all almost worthless from the way people are living; they kidnap people, kill people. That should be something he should concentrate on. “Secondly the issue of electricity is another major challenge. We need electricity to carry out activities as low as even barber shop and hair dressing salon and as low as market women.

“If the President-elect, Tinubu looks into that, it will help. Then the youth restiveness is as a result of joblessness. If they are properly engaged, I’m sure that it will also reduce.”