Buhari’s Family, Ex-FEC Members Gather For Lai Mohammed Book Launch

Family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and former members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday gathered in Abuja for the book presentation of the former Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The book presentation was chaired by the former National interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

Among those present at the event was the wife of Buhari, Aisha Buhari represented by the daughter, Halima Buhari, Rotimi Ameachi, Sen. Olurunimbe Mamarowa, Prof. Pantami, Emeka Nwajiuba, Kayode Fayemi, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Boss Mustapha.

Others who were also present were: Buba Matuqa, Chairman, NDLEA, Sen. Salihu Mustapha, former National Security Adviser, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde Chairman, Arewa consultative Forum, Presidential Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, Amb Nominee, Ayo Oke, Director General National Orientation Agency (NOA) Lanre Onilu, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris and Alhaji Nasiru Danu.

The book titled: Headlines and Sound bites: Media moments that defined an Administration was reviewed by Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board and firmer Presidential Adviser, Olusegun Adeniyi.