Buhari’s Ex-Aide Reacts To Tinubu’s Call To Dismiss Atiku’s Appeal

Former Presidential aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s comment on the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) had on September 6 dismissed the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The judgment delivered by the tribunal held that the petition lacked merit because the PDP candidate failed to prove all the averments in his petition.

Atiku subsequently filed a notice of appeal with 35 grounds before the apex court on September 18, 2023, and asked the court to set aside the entire findings and conclusions of the tribunal.

In his response filed on Saturday, Tinubu asked the apex court to dismiss Atiku’s appeal challenging the ruling of the presidential election tribunal on the grounds that it lacks merit and is abusive in nature.

Reacting to the development in a post via his X handle on Thursday, Ahmad said the request of the President to the apex court is highly commendable.

He wrote: “I understand that President Bola Tinubu has submitted a request to the Supreme Court, urging the dismissal of the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who are contesting the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, characterized the appeal as “abusive” and requested its rejection. He maintained that the appellants failed to substantiate their allegations and arguments presented at the tribunal.

“President Tinubu asserted that the tribunal’s decision, which upheld his election, was correct and legally sound. He urged the Supreme Court to affirm the lower court’s decision and dismiss the appeal entirely, as he deemed it lacking in merit and bona fide.”

