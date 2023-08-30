Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Reacts To Gabon Military Coup

Bashir Ahmad, former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media on Wednesday reacted to the coup d’etat that occurred in Gabon as a result of an allegedly rigged election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gabonese Military ousted Ali Bongo, the winner of the presidential election on Saturday, August 26.

The senior military officials in a live broadcast on Monday announced they had assumed power and that all democratic institutions in the nation had been dissolved.

The military also said that the nation’s democratically elected government had been dissolved and that the election held on Saturday had been invalidated.

Reacting to the development on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Ahmad said it is disheartening that Africa finds itself facing the resurgence of political instability following a fresh coup in Gabon.

READ ALSO:

He said while Africa is simultaneously grappling with the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and other nations, the pursuit of progress is being tested.

The former presidential aide added that the recent coup in Gabon serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of political transitions in Africa, adding that such coup incidents raise concerns about the continuity of progress in Africa.

He wrote: “In a disheartening turn of events, Africa finds itself facing the resurgence of political instability as a fresh coup d’état unfolds in Gabon, while simultaneously grappling with the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and elsewhere.

“The continent’s pursuit of progress is being tested as leaders and citizens alike seek to navigate these tumultuous times.

“The recent coup d’état in Gabon serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of political transitions in Africa. As nations strive to establish democratic institutions and foster stable governance, such incidents raise concerns about the continuity of progress. In the face of this setback, the resolve of African nations to promote peaceful solutions and uphold democratic values is more crucial than ever.

“Adding to this complex scenario is the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic and similar challenges faced by neighboring countries.

“These circumstances highlight the interconnectedness of issues across borders, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation and collaborative efforts to find lasting solutions.

“The people of Africa deserve stability, security, and the opportunity to thrive in an environment free from the shadow of political turmoil.

“While the road ahead may seem daunting, it’s important to recognize the resilience of African nations. History has shown that Africa can overcome adversity and work towards positive change.

“By embracing dialogue, diplomacy, and unity, leaders and citizens can collectively address the root causes of these crises and pave the way for a brighter future.

“In these critical times, Africa stands at a crossroads — a moment where the continent’s strength and determination are tested. By addressing the challenges head-on and fostering an environment of collaboration, Africa can move towards a more stable, peaceful, and prosperous future for all its nations.”

In a disheartening turn of events, Africa finds itself facing the resurgence of political instability as a fresh coup d’état unfolds in Gabon, while simultaneously grappling with the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and elsewhere. The continent’s pursuit of progress… — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 30, 2023