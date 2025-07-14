Buhari’s Death Painful But Inevitable Loss, Says Gov Idris

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris, has paid glowing tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “captain of peace” in sub-Saharan Africa and a pillar of sustainable democratic governance in Nigeria.

In separate condolence messages addressed to President Bola Tinubu and the bereaved family of the former President, Governor Idris extended the sympathies of the government and people of Kebbi State, acknowledging the national and continental impact of Buhari’s leadership.

The remarks were conveyed in a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy.

Governor Idris reflected on Buhari’s early contributions as a military commander in the 1960s, noting his instrumental role in several successful regional and international peacekeeping missions that contributed to restoring stability and harmony in various African nations. He described these efforts as foundational to the peace achieved in parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

“President Buhari was not only a patriot but also a beacon of peace across borders. His disciplined military background and enduring commitment to peace earned him a revered place in the annals of African diplomacy,” Governor Idris stated.

He further commended Buhari’s resilience and determination under Nigeria’s current democratic era, highlighting how the former Head of State’s perseverance helped shape the country’s socio-economic and political evolution. According to the Governor, Buhari’s contributions laid a solid foundation for the progress being enjoyed by Nigeria’s democratic institutions today.

“A courageous leader, a reliable guardian, and a seasoned disciplinarian, President Buhari brought depth of knowledge and experience to both the military and diplomatic spheres. His life was a testimony of service, sacrifice, and nation-building,” the Governor said.

While acknowledging the inevitability of death, Governor Idris expressed profound sorrow over the loss, describing it as irreplaceable. He offered prayers for divine mercy and strength for the family.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, reward his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him Aljanat Firdaus. May He also grant the Buhari family the fortitude to bear this monumental loss,” Governor Idris prayed.

The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari marks the end of a defining era in Nigeria’s leadership history—one shaped by military discipline, democratic reform, and a commitment to peace both at home and across the continent.