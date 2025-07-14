Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it loss of a national icon.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Media office and made available to newsmen in Ibadan. Senator Alli said that Buhari’s passing marked the end of a remarkable era of patriotic and principled national service.

He described Buhari’s legacy as one built on discipline, integrity and selflessness, adding it would forever remain part of Nigeria’s political and leadership history for generations to come.

The senator hailed Buhari’s leadership both as military Head of State and two-term civilian president, saying he represented loyalty, sacrifice and commitment to Nigeria’s growth.

He commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, Buhari’s family, the Katsina State Government and Nigerians, praying for God’s comfort and the peaceful repose of a man he called a symbol of national responsibility.