Buhari’s Death Creates Leadership Vacuum, Challenges For Northern Politics

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent shockwaves across Nigeria and, in particular, the Northern region, where he remained a towering political and moral figure even after leaving office in 2023. Buhari’s passing marks the end of an era that shaped the identity, aspirations, and political strategy of Northern Nigeria for decades. Now, with his exit from the national stage, the region faces deep uncertainty, fragmentation, and the challenge of redefining its political voice in a rapidly changing Nigeria.

The North’s lost anchor

For much of the last two decades, Muhammadu Buhari was more than a president or politician to the Northern masses; he was a symbol of integrity, simplicity, and a defender of Northern interests. His grassroots popularity, especially in the North-West and parts of the North-East, transcended party lines. Even when his administration was criticised for poor economic performance or worsening insecurity, his personal credibility among large segments of the Northern population remained intact.

His death, however, leaves a gaping hole in the region’s leadership structure. Buhari’s role as a unifying figure; balancing between political heavyweights, calming tensions between rival factions, and offering a rallying point for Northern identity; cannot be easily replicated.

Leadership vacuum and political recalibration

With Buhari gone, Northern Nigeria is left without a clear leader who commands both political and moral authority he wielded. Prominent figures such as former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Nasir El-Rufai, and Aminu Tambuwal are potential successors in influence, but none possesses the widespread grassroots loyalty or unifying power that Buhari enjoyed.

This vacuum is already leading to fragmentation. Political actors are jostling to fill the space, and regional divisions; especially between the North-West, North-East, and North-Central may deepen as sub-regional identities become more pronounced in the struggle for relevance.

Impact on the APC and national politics

Buhari was not just a Northern icon, he was a founding pillar of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His death comes at a time when the party is facing internal struggles, particularly following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman and a heated contest over his successor. Without Buhari’s steadying hand, Northern APC leaders may find it harder to maintain cohesion and bargaining power within the ruling party.

For President Bola Tinubu, who succeeded Buhari in 2023, this could also alter the balance of power within the APC. Buhari’s presence previously provided reassurance to Northern conservatives. With him gone, Tinubu may either consolidate more control; or face growing resistance from a region now unsure of its standing in the national equation.

Security, religion and identity politics

Buhari’s military background and Northern Muslim identity gave him a unique position to confront insurgency, banditry, and ethno-religious tensions; though not always with success. His death raises fresh concerns about the future of internal security in the North. Who will now speak for the region in moments of crisis? Who will negotiate peace in troubled areas like Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, or Yobe with the same moral clout?

Moreover, in a region where religion and tradition still play dominant roles, Buhari’s absence may leave a vacuum that fringe elements, religious extremists, political opportunists, or sectarian agitators, could exploit.

A generation without a guide

Buhari was seen by many as a moral compass. For a generation of Northern youths raised on stories of his frugality, discipline, and incorruptibility, his death is not just the loss of a former president; it is the loss of a symbol. In a region battling youth unemployment, poverty, and radicalisation, this loss could either trigger soul-searching or open the door to radical alternatives.

The North now stands at a crossroads. The region must either come together to redefine its political future around progressive, inclusive, and development-driven leadership, or slide into further fragmentation and marginalisation.

This moment also offers a chance for emerging voices – youth leaders, reformist politicians, and civil society actors- to step up and build a more forward-looking Northern political identity.

A legacy of discipline, infrastructure and reforms

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s years in power, both as military Head of State (1983–1985) and as a democratically elected president (2015–2023), were marked by a mixture of admiration, criticism, and undeniable impact. While opinions about his administration remain divided, several memorable achievements stand out and have helped shape modern Nigeria.

Infrastructure renaissance

One of Buhari’s most visible legacies is his aggressive push for infrastructure development, particularly in transport and power:

Second Niger Bridge: After decades of promises by successive administrations, the Buhari government completed the Second Niger Bridge—connecting Asaba in Delta State to Onitsha in Anambra—a major infrastructure win for South Eastern Nigeria.

Railway Revival: His administration revived and expanded Nigeria’s moribund rail system, completing projects like:

Abuja–Kaduna railway line

Lagos–Ibadan standard gauge line

Warri–Itakpe railway line

These projects restored public rail transportation and stimulated economic activities across regions.

Road construction: Under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), Buhari prioritised major roads like the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, Abuja–Kano Expressway, and East–West Road in the Niger Delta.

Fight against corruption

One of Buhari’s most consistent themes was his anti-corruption war. While the effectiveness of this campaign remains debatable, his administration achieved some landmark efforts:

Treasury Single Account (TSA): Though initiated before him, Buhari enforced TSA, which streamlined government revenue collection and reduced leakages in public finances.

Whistleblower policy: This policy led to the recovery of billions of naira in looted funds, including the famous discovery of N13 billion in a Lagos apartment.

Prosecution of High-profile Individuals: Several former governors, public officials, and even members of his party were investigated or charged for corruption.

Agriculture and food security

Through his Anchor Borrowers Programme under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Buhari sought to revive Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Key highlights include:

Boosting local rice production, which reduced importation significantly.

Empowering thousands of smallholder farmers.

Promoting agro-processing zones to attract private investment in the agricultural value chain.

Social investment programmes

Buhari’s government launched the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), which became the largest social welfare scheme in Nigeria’s history. It included:

N-Power: Employing hundreds of thousands of graduates.

Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT): Supporting the poorest households.

Home-Grown School Feeding Programme: Feeding millions of primary school pupils.

Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP): Providing loans to traders and artisans.

Security and military reforms

Buhari inherited a Nigeria plagued by Boko Haram insurgency. Though insecurity persisted in various forms under his leadership, he recorded some key achievements:

Recovery of territories: By 2016, the Nigerian military had reclaimed most territories previously held by Boko Haram in the North-East.

Procurement of military hardware: His administration invested heavily in modernising the military, including acquiring Tucano fighter jets from the U.S.

Economic reforms and oil industry overhaul

Petroleum Industry Act (PIA): After almost two decades of delays, Buhari signed the PIA in 2021-reforming Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, attracting investment, and restructuring NNPC into a commercial entity (NNPC Ltd).

Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP): Launched in response to the 2016 recession, the ERGP aimed to stabilise the economy, diversify revenue, and promote inclusive growth.

Foreign policy and regional stability

Buhari was widely respected on the international stage. As a former military ruler turned democrat, he served as:

Chair of ECOWAS: Mediated in political crises across West Africa.

Advocate for African Integration: Under Buhari, Nigeria finally signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in 2019, supporting regional trade and economic integration.

Digital and financial innovation

Buhari’s administration oversaw the launch of Nigeria’s digital currency, e-Naira, the first in Africa.

Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) integration were deepened during his tenure to improve financial transparency.

A mixed yet enduring legacy

While Buhari’s critics often cite economic hardship, rising debt, and unresolved insecurity, it is impossible to ignore his commitment to infrastructure, social welfare, and institutional reform. His legacy is a complex blend of discipline, structure, and long-term policy choices that may yield fuller benefits over time.

Now gone, Buhari leaves behind not only an era but a roadmap that future leaders will either follow, revise, or reject; but certainly not ignore.

Buhari’s legacy, while debated, is one of sacrifice, humility, and service. If Northern Nigeria is to honour that legacy, it must avoid descending into internal squabbles and instead unite around new ideas, shared values, and a collective vision for its future in the Nigerian federation.

May his soul rest in peace; and may the North find the wisdom to rise beyond the shadow of one man, to chart a new course anchored on unity, justice, and equity.