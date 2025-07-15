Buhari’s Daughter, Osinbajo, Dangote, Others Arrive Daura

Also, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya have arrived at the Katsina State airport for the burial.

Correspondingly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his counterpart from Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has arrived in Katsina for the burial.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13 and his body is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday ahead of his burial.

The immediate past President is expected to be buried later today at his residence in Daura.