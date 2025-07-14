New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
Buhari’s Burial Date Shifted To Tuesday

The burial of the immediate former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has been shifted from Monday to Tuesday, July 15.

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, made the announcement while addressing journalists on Monday.

“We have made consultation with his family and people around him in London, we have concluded that the body will arrive tomorrow by 12pm. His remains will be laid to rest at 2pm,” the statement added.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Buhari, died on Sunday, July 13 after a prolonged undisclosed illness, will be buried in Daura, his hometown in Katsina.

While the Katsina State government declared Monday a public holiday to allow works mourn Buhari, President Bola Tinubu on Sunday announced seven days of mourning to honour the former President.

