Buhari’s Body Departs London For Nigeria

The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, July 14 departed London, the United Kingdom (UK) for Daura, Katsina State, ahead of a state burial.

New Telegraph reports that the body of the late president was conveyed on a Nigerian Air Force craft.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is, leading a high-level Federal Government delegation to finalise documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of the ex-president’s remains.

On Monday, the federal government said that President Bola Tinubu will receive the former President’s remains in Katsina ahead of his final interment in Daura, Katsina State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to Idris, the body of the former president, who died on Sunday in a London hospital, is expected to arrive in Nigeria by noon on Tuesday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina.

“Upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport before the body is moved to Daura.

“The Jana’iza (funeral prayer) will take place thereafter, followed by interment at the late President’s residence,” Idris said.