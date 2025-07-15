Buhari’s Body Arrives Katsina Airport

The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Umar Musa Yar’adua Airport in Katsina State on Tuesday, July 15.

New Telegraphreports that the late Nigerian leader’s body, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and some family members of the late former president, landed at the airport runway at about 1:59 pm.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, and members of the Katsina State Executive Council, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibril, among other dignitaries, were on the ground to receive the corpse alongside some family members of the late former President.

Buhari’s body, draped in the Nigerian flag, was brought down from the Nigerian Air Force aircraft by officials of the Nigerian Military at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina, Katsina.

His remains will be taken to Daura, where he will be buried after receiving a military farewell.

Buhari’s body departed London in the United Kingdom (UK) for Daura, hometown of the ex-President, ahead of a state burial in his honour.