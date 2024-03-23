Buhari’s Anchor Borrower Agric Programs, A Huge Failure, Says Kano Business Community

The Kano Business Community has criticised former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Agricultural Anchor Borrower, saying that the program was nothing but a huge failure with the intended beneficiaries missing out. “Most of those that benefited from the programs have nothing to do with agriculture and they used the means to siphon the money meant for the real farmers, who completely lost out,” said the Chairman of the business community, Alhaji Sabiu Bako.

Speaking during a town hall meeting between the Minister of Information, Alhaji Muhammad Idiris, and the Business Community, Friday at Bristol Hotel, Kano, Sabiu Bako hinted that one of the reasons the programs failed was because it was linked through CBN. “The CBN was busy giving the money meant for real farmers to people, who had no basis or any link with agriculture, and the actual farmers were left to suffer,” he said.

Responding, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Muhammad Idris, highlighted all the plans and interventions made available for the business community by Tinubu’s administration. He also reassured them of the plans of the Nigerian government to implement the blueprint of demands they have submitted to the government earlier. Bako then called on the government to ensure that the plans and interventions of the government reach those they are actually meant for.