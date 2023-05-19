New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Buhari’s Ally To Tinubu: APC North’ll Withdraw Its Support If

President Muhammadu Buhari’s ally, AbdulMajid Dan- bilki Kwamanda, has told president-elect, Bola Tinubu, not to betray All Progressives Congress (APC) members and supporters in the North following his reported meetings with the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Musa Kwankwaso in France.

At an interaction with reporters in Kano yesterday, Kwamanda said any moves by Tinubu to receive Kwankwaso into the ruling party will be resisted. According to him, it will be a betrayal of the trust and commitment of his supporters if the former Lagos State governor allows the NNPP leader to join the APC.

He claimed that Kwankwaso has an agenda to bring down the APC as he allegedly attempted to do so in the past but could not succeed hence he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later formed the NNPP. Kwamanda said: “We in the North West do not welcome Kwankwaso to our party (APC).

“We do not accept the idea of Tinubu giving him any appointment even as low as a messenger in our dear party. “Should Tinubu ignore our outcry and appoint Kwankwaso, we are going to disrupt the entire APC in the North and with- draw our support for him. “If we set the party on fire, not even Tinubu as President can put out that fire. We are the North and the people are our people.”

On whether Tinubu is working towards reward- ing the ex-Kano State governor for pulling away people from voting for the PDP during the election as the APC leadership in the state worked to get the percentage of the required vote for Tinubu, he said Kwankwaso did nothing in favour of Tinubu. He explained that at the time the Kano PDP was in crisis, with two persons – Saadiq Wali and Mu- hammad Abacha – laying claim to the governorship ticket.

