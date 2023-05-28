Buhari’s 8 Years, Worst Period For Niger Delta –PANDEF

What is your assessment of the eight years of Buhari’s administration? As for us in the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), our conclusion is that the eight years of the Buhari administration have been the worst years for the Niger Delta in terms of the issues of the region being given serious attention. There is nothing that we can point to that is a solution in actual sense to the challenges of the Niger Delta in the last eight years. It has been eight years of unfulfilled promises.

Remember, on November 1, 2016, on the invitation of the President, about 100 leaders of the Niger Delta under the auspices of PANDEF met with the President and we presented to him a 16-point Agenda. The agenda encapsulated issues across the Niger Delta ranging from the Ogoni Clean Up to the Bakassi issue, Maritime University and other minimum demands for peace in the Niger Delta.

There was excitement as the government said it was going to do a number of things. Thereafter, the Vice President undertook a tour of the region, as it were, to ascertain the state of the region and the issues on ground vis-a-vis the demands made to the President by PANDEF. The Vice President while on tour of the region, agreed with the position of PANDEF and made certain promises on behalf of the government.

But as we speak, few days to the end of this administration, they have all remained mere assertions and mere promises, nothing concrete has been done. The celebrated Ogoni Clean Up, as we speak today, we don’t know the status of that project. The only other item is the commencement of academic activities at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State.

All other issues including the relocation of the headquarters of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to the Niger Delta and the involvement of our people in the management and administration of the oil industry have not been achieved. In terms of infrastructure, nothing much has been done on the East/West Road in the last eight years and the Warri/ Sapele/ Benin Road is becoming almost unmotorable.

In fact there is nothing to show for the last eight years. Look at the crisis and drama that has been going on in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the President has callously refused to appoint a substantive Coordinator for the programme and has tactfully kept it under the command and control of the National Security Adviser.

The programme is now for everybody in Nigeria as opposed to the original concept of creating a scheme to address the militancy and restiveness in the Niger Delta. There is nothing that we can pinpoint to say that this is what the Niger Delta has gotten from Buhari in the last eight years.

The PIA that was hurriedly signed into law was a coup against the Niger Delta people, especially the oil and gas producing communities in the region. It legitimises the subjugation of our people. So, it’s a sorry state and a pitiable situation that Niger Delta has experienced in the last eight years.

We can only hope that the next administration will be more responsive, more friendly and give greater attention to the issues of the Niger Delta by addressing the decades of neglect and underdevelopment. Why do you think that Buhari did not take the issues of the Niger Delta seriously? I will say it is his nature. During the brief period that he was military Head of State, January 1984-August 1985, there was nothing that we can recall that he did in the Niger Delta.

It is his nature; he’s insensitive and very nepotistic. In fact nepotism is one of the hallmarks of his administration. As we speak today, out of the 17 heads of paramilitary, intelligence and security agencies, 14 of them are headed by people from not more than six states – Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Borno and perhaps Kebbi.

He is very parochial in his conduct of affairs of state and he is insensitive to the situation in the Niger Delta. He feels that he could just do anything he likes as the Head of State. He conducts himself in a way and manner that portrays him as if he is the President of a section of the country and not President of the whole Nigeria.

Look at the NNPC which some people now refer to as Northern Nigeria Petroleum Corporation. The Group Managing Director/ CEO, Secretary to the Board, Chief Finance Officer and all other strategic positions are in the hands of people from Northern Nigeria. So, it is his nature. In his conduct of state affairs, he is very parochial and myopic it’s a shame that he never realised that what he was doing was not right and he has a few days to go.

Has the standard of living of the average Niger Deltan improved over the last eight years? There is no indicator to show that the standard of living of our people has improved. Our youths have been driven into criminality in terms of refining crude oil locally and il- legally, thereby devastating the environment further.

Of course you know about the soothe situation in Port Harcourt and how that has caused a lot of our people to develop lung diseases. The Federal Government promised to establish modular refineries to employ these boys, train them on how to operate the refineries and open up the market for them as they did for the artisanal gold miners in the North, particularly in Zamfara State.

But there was a policy summerault, it became commercialised and by the destruction of the artisanal refineries, the jobs have been thrown out of job. Remember that farming and fishing activities have been degraded as a result of many years of oil exploration. So, we cannot say that the standard of living has improved in the Niger Delta Generally, you know that there is increased cost of living and inflation in the country.

Many average Nigerians are finding it difficult to have two square meals per day. Talking about the Petroleum Industry Act, I thought there was a provision for a host community fund for the development of the oil bearing communities. Where are we on that issue? We are aware that some communities have been able to set up their Board of Trustees for the fund but the truth of the matter is that we asked that the three per cent allocated to the fund should be increased to ten per cent.

During the public hearing on the bill at the National Assembly, we asked that the three percent was more like the corporate social responsibility of the company. Then we wanted you to move away from that hand- out situation to becoming shareholders in an industry that operates in our backyard.

We wanted ten percent equity participation so that our people can have a sense of belonging in the business. If you make a billion dollar profit in a year, let 10 percent of it go to the community as its own share of the dividends instead of telling us that you will give three per cent of operational cost that may be difficult to quantify and evaluate. Again, the law has put the responsibility of setting up the management and the board of the Host Community Trust Fund in the hands of the operators.

So, if anyone in any community stands up and begins to speak truth to power, the person becomes an enemy of the company and could be excluded. So there could be crisis in communities as a result of this and the crisis could escalate. Even as we speak, some communities are finding it difficult setting up those Board of Trustees for the management of the fund. So, it legitimises the enslavement of the oil and gas producing communities instead of dignifying us a people who should be shareholders and proper stakeholders of the oil industry.

How would you describe the security situation in the Niger Delta during the Buhari years? There has been relative peace in the region but we would not say it is because of Buhari of the Federal Government of Nigeria. As we always say, it is not because the Niger Delta is occupied. Yes, there is military occupation of our communities but that is not the reason for the peace..

I travelled to Bayelsa State at the weekend and I went to Brass area and I saw four or five gunboats patrolling the waterways from Nembe to Brass. But we tell them that the relative peace in the Niger Delta is not because of the gunboats but because the youths listen to the elders.

During the era of hostilities in the Niger Delta when the aggrieved youths were sabotaging oil facilities, we said look enough of this destruction of facilities and given excuses to the Nigerian state to kill and maim our people, rape our women, decimate our communities and they listened to us. So it is the goodwill of the Niger Delta people; it is the goodwill of the state governments in the Niger Delta and it is the goodwill of the community leaders that have brought about the relative peace in the Niger Delta.

We can say that the Niger Delta in the last three or four years has been the most peaceful area in Nigeria. What agenda can you set for the next administration? Of course on May 29, a President- elect will be sworn in and PANDEF believes that the new President will be more responsive to the needs of the Niger Delta in particular and to all sections of Nigeria.