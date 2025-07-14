Buhari Was Courageous, Patriot – Jonathan Mourns

Former President Goodluck Jonathan expressed sadness over the passing away of the immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died at the age of 82 years on Sunday, July 14 in London.

His condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Okechukwu Eze, in Abuja. Jonathan affirmed that the late Buhari was deeply admired across all strata of Nigerian society because of his honesty and discipline.

Jonathan said that he received the news of Buhari’s death with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss. Describing him as a courageous leader who exemplified selflessness and patriotism

He, on behalf of his family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, extended his heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s immediate family, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians mourning the great loss.

READ ALSO

“President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military head of state and president to the best of his abilities.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

“The late president was deeply admired across all strata of society for his decency, integrity, and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless, committed to duty, and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism.

“In his passing, Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders, and I have lost a respected colleague and elder. His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance, and devotion to national ethos,” Jonathan said.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” Jonathan said.