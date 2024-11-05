Buhari Visits Borno Over Devastating Floods

Share

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Buhari who arrived in the state in a flight was warmly received by Governor Babagana Zulum, Senator Ali Ndume, and other prominent state officials.

The former president’s visit comes in response to the recent devastating floods that have significantly impacted Borno.

The flood has brought destruction to communities and displaced thousands of residents.

Buhari, who had been on vacation during the flooding, has returned to personally convey his condolences to the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Majesty Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi, as well as to the government and the people of Borno State.

The former president’s sympathy visit reflects his deep connection to the state and commitment to showing solidarity during this time of hardship.

Upon arrival, Buhari proceeded to the Shehu’s palace, where he offered his support and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the royal family and local leaders.

His visit has been met with appreciation by both government officials and residents, who view it as a sign of enduring support for the state’s recovery efforts.

The floods in Borno have left severe challenges in their wake, with widespread destruction to homes, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Buhari’s visit has brought renewed attention to the plight of the affected communities and need for further support from both governmental and non-governmental organizations across Nigeria.

Governor Zulum, who has been actively overseeing relief efforts, thanked Buhari for his compassion and personal involvement, stating that his visit brings comfort to the people of Borno.

