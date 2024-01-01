Buhari: Unity Solution To End Drug Abuse

To stop the epidemic of drug addiction and abuse in Katsina State, former president Muhammadu Buhari has said concerned residents have to work together in unity to put a stop to the menace.

Buhari made this remark on Monday while speaking on the theme “Tackling the menace of drug abuse among youths in Katsina State,” at a gathering of concerned Katsina elders called the Katsina Consultative Forum ( KCF).

According to the former President, in order to address the serious problem of drug abuse among women and young people in the state, he emphasised that action must be taken quickly.

“Our youths represent our beloved assets, and protecting them is crucial for our nation’s future. We can’t afford to watch drug abuse dismantle their potential and the country’s future.

“I urge all of us to unite and act decisively against drug abuse in Katsina State. We must not turn away from this self-inflicted suffering of our youths.

“We need to confront this issue collectively with determination and resolve the challenges,” he said.

The former president emphasised that young people had enormous potential and would be the state’s administrators in the future, saying “You cannot realise these potentials if too many of you succumb to drug abuse addiction.

“Believe in yourself, your ability and your future. I know the challenges you face are many, be up to it; we’ll work together to offer you the support and the opportunity needed.”