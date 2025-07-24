Buhari: Tribute To Exceptional Soldier, Astute Democrat

I received the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with a high sense of grief. Though we all acknowledged the inevitability of death, the passing away of certain individuals in the society leaves an irreparable void too deep in our lives. Late President Buhari was such a mentor, a father figure, and a statesman whose legacy will endure for generations.

He was a man of uncommon integrity, rare honesty and profound dignity; resolute in character, steadfast in purpose, and unwavering in his commitment to personal principles for the greater good of our country. His service to Nigeria, spanning more than six decades, was marked by discipline, honesty, and a deep-seated love for the nation.

Whether as military Head of State from 1983 to 1985, or as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, Buhari’s impact on the Nigerian political space was profound and far-reaching. As military Head of State, Buhari introduced a regime of discipline and accountability at a time when Nigeria was sliding into corruption and moral decay. Although critics saw his methods as stern, his intentions were clearly for the greater good of Nigerians.

His military government focused on restoring public confidence, strengthening national institutions, and enforcing public discipline. Those were difficult times, and history will remember that he governed with the conviction that Nigeria must be put on the path of justice. As civilian president, Buhari’s government achieved monumental successes in combating corruption, enhancing security, promoting economic development, and enhancing democratic principles, fair play and justice. He ensured unfettered reign of the principles of separation of powers between the three arms of government.

President Buhari became the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat a sitting president, a testament to the public’s faith in his personal integrity. Elected twice, he led with a sterling commitment to fighting corruption, national security, and infrastructural reinvigoration. His administration laid the groundwork for long-term reforms, investing in rail, road, and energy infrastructure that will serve Nigeria for decades to come.

Under his leadership, the fight against Boko Haram was intensified, and the Nigerian military regained considerable grounds in the North-East. His commitment to rooting out corruption was unwavering, earning him both criticism and admiration, but always reflecting his sincere belief in Nigeria’s potential to be great.

As Chief Whip during the 8th Assembly, I came closer to President Buhari when I noticed the sterling qualities of an honest, detribalised and democratic president whose penchant for the welfare of the Nigerian people remained paramount in his mind at all times. During a recent interaction with former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, he said he considered it one of the great honours of his life to have worked during Buhari’s administration as speaker of the House of Representatives. He said he witnessed first-hand his unwavering support for the legislature, even when some people sought to manipulate his office for partisan interests.

When the political tides became rough and there were attempts to destabilise the 9th National Assembly, President Buhari stood firm, in his belief that only the national interest matters. True to his word, he resisted all attempts to undermine the legislative institution, and in doing so, contributed to one of the most stable and productive legislative sessions in Nigeria’s recent memory. His support extended beyond personal; it was institutional and highly principled. Buhari first spotted Gbajabiamila on television screen when he was Minority Leader in the House of Representatives. But he identified in him characteristics of a man who could lead Nigerian legislative house.

So, he easily supported him for speakership position during his administration. Gbajabiamila has lost not just a father. For me he truly lost a fan, a mentor and a personal hero. I remember, Buhari once told me that he simply came to like Femi and wanted him to be the speaker based on what he saw him doing on the floor of the House as a Minority Leader then. He said he loved his parliamentary acumen as well as his outstanding legislative performances, most of which he only viewed and read them on the television and on the pages of newspapers. Sadly, today, our hero is no more.

Gbajabiamila did not disappoint President Buhari as his speakership was marked by clarity of purpose and commitment to national progress, and was instrumental in transforming the legislative landscape. I must therefore confess that to the credit of the 9th House of Representative under the leadership of Speaker Gbajabiamila, together, we championed key reforms, passed important bills, and fostered a culture of collaboration between the executive and the legislature – all in service to the Nigerian people.

It is pertinent to extend my deepest condolences to Gbajabiamila for this enormous loss; the loss of a confidant, a political ally, and a compassionate role model. Although President Buhari was a retired Army General, he adhered to the principles of democracy more than even presidents with full civilian blood.

Throughout his tenure as civilian president, Buhari never interfered in the business of legislation in any way. He gave the National Assembly a free hand to operate. In the course of my service in the House, I had the privilege of serving as Majority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives, a role that demanded strategic coordination and constant dialogue between the legislature and the executive arms of government.

As Leader of the House, by our procedures, I was the ambassador and chief legislative officer of Buhar’s administration in House. With the backing of my principal, Speaker Gbajabiamila, I was able to facilitate the passage of numerous people-oriented legislations critical, among which was the Petroleum Industry Act (2021), which restructured the oil and gas sector after decades of stalled reform efforts.

Others are Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA, 2020), which modernized corporate regulation and improved the ease of doing business; Electoral Act (2022), which provided a stronger legal framework for free, fair, and credible elections; Nigeria Customs Service Act (2023), which was stagnant and outdated for over 40 years and Student Loans Act (2024), which provided effective access to higher education for Nigerian students.

These are besides the annual Money Bills (Appropriation Act) that were variously passed during the period. Throughout his tenure as president, Buhari upheld democratic processes, and promoted policies that advanced the interest of the nation. From education and health to internal security and rural development, our legislative agenda under Buhari’s presidency was robust and impactful.

The successes I achieved as Majority Leader in the National Assembly, is inseparable from the steady guidance and support I received from the late President. Of course, no man is infallible. Buhari’s tenure, both military and civilian, was not without controversy. His leadership style, sometimes described as austere and unyielding, was criticised by some as too rigid. Yet, even in his imperfections, he remained an honourable man, a soldier and patriot who believed in justice, fairness, and the power of good governance. He did not govern for applause; he governed to serve humanity.

President Buhari always accorded me respect and regards as a parliamentarian, and even though with a military background, he never interfered in the affairs of the legislature. I can say without fear of contradiction that in my years as a legislator, Buhari was the best president, who always allowed democratic processes to take their natural course. As Majority Leader under his presidency, I enjoyed profound mutual relationship throughout his tenure. Today, as we reflect on his life and contributions, we must also extend our deepest condolences to the former First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, their children, and the extended Buhari family.

Our heartfelt condolence to the governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umar Radda and His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar, the Emir Daura. To his friends, admirers, and compatriots across Nigeria and beyond, let us not only mourn his passing but continue the corruption fight he championed. Let us strive for a Nigeria that lives up to his moral and ideological conscience – a nation united in purpose, prosperous in opportunities, so that together “we shall hand over to our children, a banner without stain.”

That is the highest tribute we can offer to the stern, yet deeply compassionate General who once strode through our corridors of power, ever committed to the cause of our nationhood. Farewell, President Muhammadu Buhari. May your legacy never fade, and may Allah (SWT) admit your soul into Jannatu Fir-Dausi.