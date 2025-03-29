Buhari to Tinubu: I’m proud of our association

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has told his successor, President Bola Tinubu, that he was proud of their association which culminated in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and produced him as the nation’s President for two consecutive terms.

Buhari said this in a telephone conversation with Tinubu on Friday, congratulating him on his 73rd birthday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the former President underscored the bond between both of them and said he and the members of his family were in prayers for Tinubu for long life, good health and the successful administration of the country as he marked his birthday.

“When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation,” Buhari said.

The former president said his family and himself remained indebted to Tinubu and the other leaders of the party for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of APC, catapulting him to the presidency for two terms after failed attempts in the past, and in helping to produce another APC administration with the Asiwaju himself at its head.

“No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and a recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organiser, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju.

“When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria, where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good.”

