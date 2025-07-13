Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London, United Kingdom (UK) will be laid to rest on Monday, July 14, 2025, in his residence in Daura, Kastina State.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who made this announcement in a statement made available to newsmen said the former President will be buried in Islamic rites.

READ ALSO

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former president died on Sunday at about 4:30 pm in London after a brief illness.

Buhari was Nigeria’s President between May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023.