Buhari, Tinubu On Familiarization Tour Of Presidential Villa

Ahead of the Monday inauguration, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday conducted the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu around the Presidential Villa on a familiarization tour.

Immediately after observing the Juma’at service at the Presidential Villa, the President led Tinubu and other senior government officials to the Council Chamber where the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other high-level meetings are held.

From there, they went through the Tea Room to the Briefing Room where State House Correspondents receive briefings from ministers and other senior government officials, mostly after FEC.

The place also serves as the venue for briefings from governors and other important visitors that came to have an audience with the President.

The President also took Tinubu around the office complex accommodating the President and his close aides.

They proceeded from there to the residence where the President and his family members are to be accommodated.

Those on the tour were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; State Chief of Protocol to the President, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure: Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shebu amongst others.