Buhari Takes Tinubu On Familiarisation Tour Of Presidential Villa

Ahead of the Monday inauguration date, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday conducted the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu around the Presidential Villa on a familiarisation tour. Immediately after observing the Juma’at service at the Presidential Villa, the President led Tinubu and other senior government officials to the Council Chamber where the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other high level meetings are held.

From there, they went through the Tea Room to the Briefing Room where State House Correspondents receive briefings from ministers and other senior government officials, most- ly after FEC. The place also serves as venue for briefings from governors and other important visitors that came to have audience with the President.

The President also took Tinubu round the office complex accommodating the President and his close aides. They proceeded from there to the residence where the President and his family members are to be accommodated. The President-elect took all explanations and interact freely with the President and acknowledged State House officials as they went round.

They also spoke at personal levels. Responding to questions from a reporter following the tour, the President-elect said he prayed to God to give him strength, wisdom and good health to run the affairs of the nation. He urged Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress’s change agenda just as he spoke on his “Renewed Hope” agenda to revamp Nigeria’s economy, tackle security and poverty reduction, and what generally Nigerians should expect of him.

President Buhari said it is an honour and extraordinary privilege to serve the nation and wished the incoming President success as he prepares to take office. Those in the tour included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Chief of Protocol to the President, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure: Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu amongst others.