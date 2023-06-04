Buhari Submits Assets Declaration Form

New Telegraph

June 5, 2023
Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday submitted his assets declaration form and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) acknowledged receipt of the form.

The Senior Special Adviser to the former President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known on Twitter as he shared a photo of the acknowledgement slip from the CCB, where he revealed that Buhari had taken no loan and had no liabilities.

The acknowledgement slip was signed by the Chairman of the CCB, Isah Mohammed, and was dated May 31 with a declarant identification number on the slip which stated PRES:000004.

Recall that Buhari had on Friday, May 26, received copies of his assets declaration form at the State House, Abuja, before he handed over power to President Bola Tinubu on May 29.

The CCB had noted that all outgoing and newly-elected public officials had until May 29 to submit their assets declaration forms, after which verification of the assets would commence.

Shehu noted that in the completed declaration, Buhari’s moveable assets home and abroad did not increase, but there was a “little” reduction in the number of the former president’s animals.

