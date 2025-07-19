Buhari Stood For Integrity, Patriotism – Dalori 

Acting National Chairman of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ali Bukar Dalori, has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a national icon whose leadership redefined integrity in public service.

In a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, Dalori said Buhari’s death marked not just the end of a political era, but the loss of a man whose “humility, discipline, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress” made him one of the most influential leaders in the nation’s history.

“We mourn not just the end of a life, but the departure of a statesman of principle and purpose,” Dalori said.

He praised Buhari’s leadership style, describing him as “a man of deep patriotism, personal sacrifice, and relentless pursuit of national renewal.” According to him, Buhari was more than a politician, he became a moral compass in governance and left behind a legacy of resilience.

“He didn’t just lead a government; he modeled a lifestyle of simplicity and service. His courage, even in the face of criticism, reminds us of the kind of leadership Nigeria needs,” he added.

Dalori said Buhari’s presidency, which began under the APC in 2015, laid the foundation for the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He noted that the former president’s anti-corruption drive, economic policies, and infrastructure initiatives reshaped the country’s development path.

He described Buhari as “the face of Nigeria’s democratic transition and the embodiment of the APC’s values,” adding that his integrity restored public trust in governance.

“His leadership brought discipline and clarity to both the party and national politics,” Dalori said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, emphasizing that the late president’s legacy would continue to inspire both the APC and the country at large.