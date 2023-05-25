Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval To Pay N226bn, $556m, £98m Judgment Debts

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the Senate’s approval to issue a promissory note for the payment of the $566,754,584.31, £98,526,012.00 and N226, 281,801,881.64 judgment debts owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). His request was contained in his letter to Senate read by Senate President Ahmed Lawan during yesterday’s plenary. According to Buhari, the government incurred the said debts during litigation against MDAs. He said the settlement of the debts was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on March 29.

The President wrote: “Distinguished Senate President, you may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of March 29, 2023, approved the liquidations of top priority judgment debts and general debts owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) through the issuance of promissory notes. “The judgment debts are to be settled through the issuance of promissory notes which will then be redeemed over time through provisions in the budgets of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Thus debt securities have been issued for the settlement of the judgment debts and approval of the National Assembly is required for this purpose. “In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the Senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution the settlement of the top priority debts incurred by federal MDAs in the sum of 566,754,584.31 dollars, 98,526,012.00 pounds and N226,281,801,881.64 through the issuance of promissory notes. “The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning shall provide any information that may be required by the Senate for the consideration of this request.”

Reeling out the government’s achievements in the judicial sector in January, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami said 648 cases were filed against Buhari, Federal Government and its agencies at different courts. The Office of the Auditor General (OAGF) of the Federation had accused the Ministry of Justice of not following due process in the disbursement of funds earmarked for judgment debts. The OAGF’s report said between 2017 and 2018, N10.4 billion was earmarked as judgment debts, and the sum was disbursed without a committee required for that purpose. The report said the last time the ministry had such a committee was in 2013.