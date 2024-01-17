Buhari Reveals Why Atiku Defeated Tinubu In Katsina

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday opened up on why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the 2023 presidential election in Katsina State.

Recall that the APC candidate, President Bola Tinubu, was defeated in Katsina by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, February 29, defeating Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the election, Buhari said the APC might have relaxed in the state because they felt it was his state and thought they could win easily.

The former nation’s leader said this in a memoir titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, written by former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. According to him, “My state, Katsina, showed the beauty of the whole system. In the Presidential poll, APC lost, but they came back to win the governorship. “Maybe they took things for granted earlier because it was my state, and they thought they would win easily. People do not like being taken for granted,” he said.