Buhari Returns To Abuja After Vacation In London

President Muhammad Buhari has returned back to Nigeria after an extended trip to London on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

New Telegraph reports that President Buhari arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at around 4:55 pm.

The president was said to have left the country for the UK on May 3 to participate in the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on May 6 and he used the opportunity to attend a Commonwealth meeting slated for May 5.

The President, who was initially scheduled to return to Abuja last week, however, rescheduled his return for another week as he was scheduled to meet with his dentist for a dental procedure.

Announcing Buhari’s decision to stay another week in London, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement said “President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

“The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.