Buhari Remains One Of Greatest Nigerians Even In Death – Oyo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has mourned the passing of Nigeria’s immediate past President, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), describing him as an uncommon hero and one of the greatest citizens the country has ever produced.

The former president reportedly died on Sunday at a hospital in London, United Kingdom, where he had been receiving treatment. He was aged 82.

In a statement issued on Sunday and made available to journalists in Ibadan by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the Oyo APC said Buhari was a worthy role model whose record of service to Nigeria, Africa, and the global community remains remarkable.

“We received the news of the passing of our dear leader, former President Muhammadu Buhari, with rude shock and utter disbelief on Sunday. We had hoped he would live longer to continue offering his modest contributions to the cause of nationhood and humanity.

“As a matter of fact, the great man died at a time when his vast wealth of experience and wise counsel were still very much needed globally, and particularly in Nigeria.”

The statement further described Buhari as a man who dedicated his life to excellence and consistently stood out among his contemporaries in the military, politics, and private life.

“Buhari lived a spartan life. He was averse to indiscipline, recklessness, and abuse of power, even when he had the opportunity to govern the world’s most populous Black nation first as a military Head of State and later as a civilian President for a combined period of over nine years,” Sadare added.

“We shall continue to celebrate this departed hero who has left an indelible mark in the sands of time. We pray that Allah grants him eternal rest and we extend our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC nationwide, the Buhari family, and the entire people of Daura and Katsina State over this unfortunate development.”