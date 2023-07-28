Buhari Reacts To Niger Coup, Says I’m Happy Tinubu Is Already Handling It

The immediate past president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the military coup in the Niger Republic which saw the President, Mohammed Bazoum detained by the military officers.

Speaking on the development on Friday, Buhari in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle expressed concern over the situation.

At the same time, The former President expressed unreserved happiness knowing fully well that President Bola Tinubu who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of the Heads of Governments is already addressing the situation to undo the coup.

According to ex-President Buhari, he believed in President Tinubu’s capacity to end the situation, adding that Tinubu would be able to turn things around and guarantee the safety of Bazoum and his family.

He said, “I, like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic.

Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else.

It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter, and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed, and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family ensured”.