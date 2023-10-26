Buhari Reacts As Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

The immediate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the actual winner of the February 25 election.

Buhari in a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the former President expressed his satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s choice to reject the appeals made by Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

He further stated that the Supreme Court’s validation of Tinubu’s triumph serves as a confirmation of the majority’s choice, countering the resolute efforts of a determined minority.

He said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari says the decision to dismiss the appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), by the Supreme Court, is a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens of Nigeria.

“The former President repeated what he said on the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed President @officialABAT’s victory, that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.”

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight.

“Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima @OfficialAPCNg government.

“Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made.”

“The former President expressed concern over low voting percentages all over the country, especially in urban areas, and said this should change, given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.

“He wishes the President and his team a successful term in office.”