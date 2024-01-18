Buhari Reactions When Saraki, Dogara Became Nat’l Assembly Leaders – Adesina

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has revealed that Buhari was unhappy with the election of Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as leaders of the National Assembly in 2015.
Adesina, in his new book titled, “Working with Buhari: Reflections Of A Special Adviser, Media And Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, delved into the events surrounding the election of Saraki as the Senate President and Dogara as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
He described how former President Buhari returned to Nigeria on June 9, 2015, from a G7 meeting in Germany, coinciding with the day scheduled for the National Assembly leadership election.
The book further revealed that a meeting was planned between Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers at 10 a.m. before the commencement of the election.
Adesina wrote in his book, “Unknown to the party leadership, Senator Bukola Saraki, a former Kwara State Governor, and Hon. Yakubu Dogara, from Bauchi State, had plotted to seize the leadership of the National Assembly.
“To get the necessary figures, Saraki was in league with the PDP, his former party, as a significant number of APC senators were not with him.
“The requisite constitutionally required number had been made up by renegade APC members, and the PDP.
“Before we knew it, the Clerk was swearing in Saraki as Senate President. One after the other, APC leaders began to congregate in the living room of the President. Chief Bisi Akande, the first Interim National Chairman was there.
“With Saraki having been sworn in, and Ike Ekweremadu, a PDP senator, inaugurated as his deputy, it was Asiwaju Tinubu who said there was no need crying over spilt milk, and that they should see what they could do to ensure that the leadership of the House of Representatives did not also slip out of their hands.
“They mapped out strategies, gave responsibilities, and it was action stations. They filed out, and only a few people, and we the aides, remained with the President, who was obviously unhappy with the perfidy playing out.
Adesina said when he approached Buhari to convince him to state his position in a press statement on the national assembly leadership election, the former president’s response was “I won’t say anything”.
“I knew I had a huge task on my hands: convincing the President to congratulate those who won. There were two reasons. He was on record to have said he would work with anyone who emerged as the leader, and secondly, the process was constitutional, as the party’s desire.
“I stated my case on why we needed to issue a statement on the new National Assembly leadership, and that the whole country would be waiting for his position.
“Waving his index finger (I could not but help noticing how long the finger was), he said he would not say a word.
“And he should not forget that the process was constitutional. He gave it a thought. He told me to draft a statement and let him see.
“Carefully choosing my words, I wrote that President Buhari had noted what happened at the National Assembly earlier in the day, and though contrary to the position of the APC, a constitutional process had been concluded, and he would work with the elected leadership.
“He directed that the statement be issued.”
Adesina further said the national assembly leadership saga was his first baptism of fire in terms of issuing statements for Buhari, adding that many more followed for a period of eight years.