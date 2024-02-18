Buhari Ran Kleptomaniac Govt, Says Olafeso

Dr. Eddy Olafeso is a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West and one-time Information Commissioner in Ondo State. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about the call for return to parliamentary system of government in 2031 and condemns recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) advice to the Federal Government to remove power subsidy in the face of current inflation and insecurity

How do you see the state of the economy right now, especially with the spate of complaints, suffering among the people?

It is not about the complaints. The economy has hit every Nigerian below the belt. We are just managing to live. The fiscal policy has gone down the drain. Even on the side of the economy, it is not any better. You begin to wonder. What is the purpose of the governance in this matter? What direction are they going? They are operating a free market economy, but how are they protecting the local industries and indeed the local economy, or are we letting them loose to the rest of the world? We are at the worst ebb of our national life. Today, life is bitter and short for the Nigerian people. Hunger is in the land. What part of it have we not told the All Progressives Congress-government? These are not the best times for our country.

What are the indices?

Look at the Dollar’s exchange rate to Naira; cost of a bag of rice, inflation, the number of out-of-school children, number of persons internally displaced by insecurity, food scar- city, absence of activities in the agricultural sector and what have you.

Some have argued that since this is another APC government which promised to sustain former President Muhamadu Buhari’s legacies, what becomes of the agricultural revolution and rice pyramids of the last government?

It was a plank pyramid. There was no rice below the pyramid. It is sad that they deceived the Nigerian people for eight years and the voters still allowed themselves to be deceived for another four years. But I think we have got to the crux of the matter. The nation is at the precipice. There is no evidence that the government is serious about tackling the problems they claimed to have inherited from PDP in 2015. They have failed woefully.

Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office, he has been silent about what he inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari…

Let me put it differently. Are we talking about what he inherited from Buhari or what he helped Buhari to achieve? They deceived the Nigerian people. He is equally culpable for the eight years of Buhari. So, why is he trying to run under one guise like he was not there during the eight years? At one point during the eight years of Buhari did Tinubu speak that he was not part of Buhari’s government? No, they were all en- joying the lies of the government. He cannot extricate himself from the Buhari era. He was one of the proponents of the government. Nigerians are aware that he even said that he fought for Buhari and assured him of victory during his Emilokan speech in Ogun State.

Buhari’s government prides itself as having been at the forefront of the anti-graft war. What is your impres- sion about the recent disclosure by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation that Buhari’s signature was forged in the approval of a $6million payment by the Central Bank of Nigeria and a $3billion loan that was said to have disappeared?

You are talking about $3 billion, how about several billions stolen under one guise or the other.? How about the billions of Naira of the subsidy scam? How about billions of Naira stolen during the printing of new currency notes which are not even available. How about the theft of our oil? A source said about 500,000 barrels are stolen daily. How many people have been arrested and jailed? It is a kleptocratic government and they all benefited from it. They are going to be culpable and the Nigerian people are going to hold them accountable.

How would they hold them accountable?

Ah, Nigerian people will hold them accountable. The people will have to fight for themselves. Our thumb is the number one equipment to the used in this matter. They will pay dearly for deceiving the Nigerian people.

When things were a little better than this, vote buying was prevalent. Don’t you think it will be worse now that voters are more vulnerable in the face of pervasive hunger?

I can tell you that the greatest tool in the hands of this kleptocratic political class is pauperizing the people and buying their votes during elections. You know, when a man is hungry, he is likely to be less reasonable. That is what they are doing and they have perfected it but it won’t last for too long. You can see what happened in Niger State and even Kano and some parts of the country where people protested against hunger and inflation. Everybody is speaking out, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Saa’ad Abubakar and northern traditional leaders have spoken. Even Nasir el-Rufai has spoken about the horrible state of the economy and the people are beginning to express their anger in one way or another. History is there to teach those ready to learn and the fact is that they cannot go scotfree. They will account for their actions.

Some have argued that the northern traditional rulers were hitherto silent under Buhari when Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Plateau were under heavy attacks, but have suddenly found their voice now…

Who said the Sultan did not speak out? I am not his spokesman, but I know he spoke against insecurity under Buhari. And by the way, poverty and insecurity know no tribe or religion. Nigeria is in a very dangerous state right now. At no time has the cost of living been this high. Inflation rate is around 29 per cent. A Dol- lar is now exchanging for about N1,500, a bag of rice sells for N77,000. How about a loaf of bread? It is now selling for N900. It has never been this high and that is why everyone is complaining. Remember a Dollar exchanged for about N400 under Buhari. Now it has gone to N1,500. So, the truth is that the Sultan must speak out, and the government must stop to unleash this criminality upon Nigerians.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised Nigeria to remove energy subsidies. Do you think the nation’s economy in its current state can survive this?

Bretton Wood institutions have always targeted developing countries in their economic adjustment programmes. Why have they not asked the United States of America to remove the welfare and social net it has for its citizens? Nigeria will do it at its own detriment and you will see what will hap- pen in the end. Look, we barely can even survive now. There is hardly any power supply anywhere, yet they want to remove subsidies on it in order to throw Nigeria into darkness like in the dark ages. Such that small and medium scale industries would collapse and more people would be thrown out of jobs. For certain, Bretton Woods and its institutions have never been friends of third world countries. Their main objective is primarily to ruin the countries so that we will be dependent on their industries out there.

That is the more reason they will continue to advise wrongly this government that has no experts to quid them. The APC government doesn’t have the expertise. They are completely rudderless. Look at the opulence in which they govern in Abuja. Look at the lawmakers luxuriating in the midst of poverty in the country, where a National Assembly member is taking home N150 million to buy a vehicle. They even raised their allocation to N344 billion in the 2024 budget- the highest of its kind in the country’s history. What kind of political leadership do we call that?

Some lawmakers sponsored a bill on Wednesday, that Nigeria should revert to the parliamentary system by 2031. How do you see this?

That is the beginning of the new re-thinking. Can you imagine the quantum of money that goes into this kind of governance? We are practically spending all our money on the political elites. So, whatever can reduce the cost of governance and bring the government closer to the people the better. No matter the direction it is coming from, we have to go back to the old days where power was closer to the people. That will produce policies that will address the core needs of the people like health, security, education, infrastructure, immigrations and the likes. Let the people develop. Why are they kneeling on our neck? That is the thing? Anything that will return power to the people is welcome.

That means an amendment of the 1999 Constitution to restructure the country…

The country should be restructured. There is no way we can go on like this. No matter how much they wish it, development cannot thrive the way this country is currently structured.

But in that case the constitution amendment will require the concurrence of the Senate and the State Houses of Assemblies. Do you see this seeing the light of day?

Let me tell you, no matter how they try, they can’t stop it. It has shown obviously that this kind of presidential system of government cannot work in this country. There are too many rogues in government and they have criminalised governance. It has become buying and selling. So, for me, it is a matter of time. This system will die.

How prepared is Ondo State for the next election?

I don’t know. Are you asking me as an individual or as a PDP person? Look, I don’t think we are serious about taking over power here. I must say that the party is unserious in the state.

And some people are defecting …

Yes, why won’t they defect when there is no leadership here. Equally, they are trying to hijack leadership in Ondo State. So, these are the challenges.

Who are the people trying to hijack leadership, and do you mean PDP leadership?

Some people are trying to hijack leadership for their own selfish end.

Political activities are also picking up and money seems to be flowing around in subtle campaigns in the state…

They are throwing money around. They are bastadising the system. They are killing it. Look, leadership is a mess here. They don’t care. They are just crying that they are leaders without anything to show as results. I’m being honest with you. I have never been this frank with you.

There used to be lots of industries in Ondo State. What has become of them?

We don’t have any again. There is nothing like industries here again. You know what this government did when they assumed office? They sold those… between Sagamu and Ore, put the money in their pocket and went away. Look, every month, they take federal allocation along with the 13 per cent oil for oil producing states, but have you seen anything they have done with the money? (They are) kleptocrats, criminals, thieves in government.

At the national level too, industries are either closing down or relocating from Nigeria, yet our population is now the region of 23 million with attendant unemployment. Any light at the end of the tunnel? Why won’t they relocate from here?

No energy; you buy a litre of diesel for over N1,300 to run your generator and manufacture goods and the cost of production hits the ceiling. What are they going to do here? Many enterprises have failed and many of them will continue to fail. Even bakers can no longer bake bread. They buy a bag of sugar today for ‘x’ amount and by the time you get there tomorrow it has quadrupled. Look at the price of flour and the rest. The other day, bakers across the country staged a peaceful protest. Even wives are closing their shops because they can no longer sustain it because of price increase, and your customers don’t have inelastic income. They have made life difficult for the Nigerian citizen. These are not the best times for the citizens.