Buhari Promises To Address Varsity’s Infrastructural Deficit In Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Prof Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu has said that the Federal Government was aware of the infrastructural deficit facing the universities in the country as efforts are being made to remedy the situation.

President Buhari stated this in Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday during the 27th convocation ceremony for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions of the Modibbo Adama University (MAU).

Represented by Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, Buhari added that the government is committed to improving the welfare of the university workforce as captured in the 2023 budget and therefore urged university lecturers to be creative so as to sustain their livelihood.

Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola has graduated a total of 4,638 students with 63 first class at the 27th convocation ceremony for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions of the institution.

Others include 1,069 second-class upper, 1,783 second-class lower, 552 third-class, 40 passes, 72 postgraduate diplomas, 480 masters and 80 doctors of philosophy.

In his remarks, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri congratulates the university for holding the ceremony and noted with appreciation that having Prof Abdullah Liman Tukur steering the affairs of the institution was indeed a great fortune for the country.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Fintiri who took his time to reel out the pedigree of the awardees of honorary doctorate degrees, described them as people of proven integrity who have contributed immensely to the development of the country.

Also speaking, the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum while appreciating the university for honouring one of their own Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, urged the institution to invest more in science and technology in order to create jobs for youths in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of MAU, Yola, Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur revealed the milestones achieved by the university after its conversion to include the establishment of the College of Medicine which has since commenced operation with 100 students.

Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur added that apart from restoring management and social science courses, the university has added 2 new programmes, announcing that the new faculty of law will take off in the next admission exercise.

Also speaking the Chancellor of the Institution, His Royal Majesty, Okuku Yeah Umoh, thanked the Adamawa State Government for its support and cooperation with the institution, especially during the struggles to convert the university from a technology-based to a conventional one.

The Royal Majesty noted that ” this success is not only for the graduating students but a greater achievement for the management and staff of the University”.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, former Governor of Adamawa State, Mr Boni Haruna and Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo were during the event awarded honorary doctorate degrees of law, management, science and letters.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the awardees, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Sa’ad Abubakar noted that knowledge is the source of all hope while ignorance is the source of all evils and therefore saluted lecturers of MAU, Yola for their dedication to educating the younger ones towards getting the country a brighter future generation.