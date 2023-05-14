Buhari Promises To Address Varsities’ Infrastructural Deficit

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government was aware of the infrastructural deficit facing the universities in the country as efforts were being made to remedy the situation.

President Buhari stated this in Yola yesterday during the 27th Convocation Ceremony for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions of the Modibbo Adama University (MAU).

Represented by Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, Buhari added that the government is committed to improving the welfare of the university workforce as captured in the 2023 budget and therefore, urged university lecturers to be creative so to sustain their livelihood.

Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola graduated a total of 4,638 students with 63 first class at the 27th convocation ceremony for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions of the institution.

Others include 1,069 second class upper, 1,783 second lass lower, 552 third class, 40 pass, 72 postgraduate diploma, 480 masters and 80 doctors of philosophy.

In his remarks, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, congratulated the University for holding the ceremony and noted with appreciation that having Prof Abdullah Liman Tukur steering the affairs of the institution was indeed a great fortune for the country.

Fintiri, who took his time to reel out the pedigree of the awardees of honorary doctorate degrees, described them as people of proven integrity, who have contributed immensely to the development of the country.

Also speaking, Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, while appreciating the University for honouring one of their own, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, urged the institution to invest more in science and technology in order to create jobs for youths in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of MAU, Yola, Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur, revealed the milestones achieved by the university after its conversion to include establishment of College of Medicine which has since commenced operation with 100 students.