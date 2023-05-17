Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the second meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the week in the State House in Abuja

President Buhari is guiding other Council members as they discuss new and outstanding memoranda from various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that Buhari returned from a recent two-week vacation to London.

As the regime comes to an end in less than two weeks, it was gathered that at least 60 memos will be taken into consideration.

The early-morning meeting served as a warm-up for the upcoming cabinet members’ farewell meeting on Wednesday.

Present are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Also present are the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Sunday Dare, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; FCT, Mohammed Bello, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Education, Adamu Adamu; Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development, and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and Niger Delta, Umana Umana.

The Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Education, Goodluck Opiah, Environment, Udi Odum, are also present.