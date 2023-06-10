Buhari Performed Poorly In Bringing Nigerians Together –Shettima

A new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been sworn in; could you let us into what your expectations are from the new government considering the fact that you would have preferred a Northern to succeed former President Muhammadu Buhari?

We are not oblivious to all the challenges plaguing the country. I am talking about the issue of insecurity, bad economy and the likes. Also, there appears to be serious division in the country. The seeming division in the country has led to so much separatist agitations. Good enough, the new President is well known to me.

We were together in the trenches fighting for the restoration of democracy in the country during the days of military rule. He has always been a dependable leader who leads his subordinates very well. I have no doubt in my mind that he has a perfect understanding of the current situation in the country. He should know that these are critical times for the country.

He is a smart individual who is also pan-Nigerian in outlook. With his credentials as a crusader for the enthronement of civil rule, he is well known to the people. I know he is someone who won’t allow anyone to undermine the democratic order that we are all enjoying today. Everyone can attest to his accomplishments in Lagos, I know for sure that he will replicate the same kind of accomplishments at the centre.

He towers above the other candidates that contested the post with him in the last election. If somebody can manage Lagos State effectively despite its huge population and its other challenges to something of envy that people today now take pride in, then he can do it. He is a team leader who has ensured that he produced other governors who went ahead to continue from where he stopped.

What he should do now is to look for brilliant minds to run the government with him. He needs to ensure inclusion by bringing women and youths on board. I believe he will do well. These are things he understands. We are willing to offer our advice to him when necessary. He is one of us and we will ensure that we give him all the necessary advice and support.

If you are to meet him today, what kind of advice will you give to him in terms of items and important things he should do?

He should look for ways to unite the country. To do this, he has to ensure that there is justice to all because it is in the absence of justice that peace becomes very impossible. There must be justice and equity for all Nigerians. He should look outside the APC for quality and competent hands to run the country.

We need results of quality governance because the country is in dire need of people who will salvage it now because we are already at the intensive care unit as it is. We are very divided now and we need a government that will determine and address the issues as they are without fear or favour of any group or individual.

By doing so, the confidence of Nigerians will be rekindled in government and governance and he will get the overwhelming support of all Nigerians across board. He must be a leader and he must have at the back of his mind his essence in government. The business of governance has to do with the participation of everybody.

You talked about the country being in a fragile state, would that amount to an indictment of the immediate past government?

(Cuts in) The past administration didn’t do well in bringing all Nigerians together. Some people might assume that the former government favoured the North but I can tell you that it was a tiny section of the North that was favoured. The North has even suffered more than any other region of the country from the last government.

Having said that, no matter how you pretend, the situation in the country was tense by 2014 until (former President) Buhari came and people believed that he had all it takes to lead the country aright but it took time for the people to realise that he wasn’t the kind of leader the country needed at that material time.

We just hope that the new government will not make the kind of mistakes that the former one made. Like I said before, we will protect and guide our own so that he won’t make the kind of mistake that had been made in the past.

Your assessment runs contrary to claims by officials of the past government who have continued to score themselves very high, saying he left the country better than he met it…

(Cuts in) They are entitled to their opinions. People always criticise the government and you cannot also prevent those in government to think whatever they want to think but for us who are political analysts who have been in the trenches who have suffered a lot for the country, we can attest to the fact that what happened then was not why we sacrificed for the return of civil rule in the country. The government didn’t meet our expectations.

You talked about inclusiveness; opposition political parties are already in court challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu…

(Cuts in) That’s normal and should be expected. I think they should also join hands with the current government to take the country away from the position it is now. We need all hands to be on deck so that the country doesn’t grind to a halt or run into any serious crisis. We can’t have two presidents at a time because someone has already been announced and sworn in as winner.

Well, it is better for them to go to court but my own candid advice is that Nigerians should know that President Bola Tinubu was announced the winner of the election and has been sworn in but the reality is that no one can stop them from toeing the path that they are toeing now. I think it is better for them to conserve their energies and wait for the next election.

The president during his inauguration announced the removal of payment of subsidy for petrol that resulted in a crisis…

(Cuts in) There is no crisis at all, just that certain evil and myopic people are just trying to cause some trouble. This is one issue that was raised 10 years ago and Buhari himself inherited it and at some point, the Buhari government even announced withdrawal before capitulating sensing that the atmosphere was not too conducive enough to do it.

He suspended it and kept doing his own thing and passed it to the next government which is the current one to do whatever it felt like with it. The question is, what do the critics expect the new government to do? Do they expect that the new government will borrow money for the payment of the subsidy again? The snag is that payment of subsidy was not captured in the current budget.

This is money that we keep giving to some shadowy cartel who are feeding fat on the country at the expense of the people. The reality is that the centre cannot hold any longer. Globally, things are not normal, not only in Nigeria, it is time that we began to think of doing things differently for the country to move forward. Government can no longer sustain the payment of subsidy. I am one of those that have been advocating for the eradication of the payment in the past.

What other issue do you want the government to address?

I have been a serious advocate of restructuring the country for over 10 years. I have participated actively in many platforms and forums to champion this. I was part of the PRONACO initiative of late Chief Anthony Enahoro and Professor Wole Soyinka. I was part of that initiative and we all resolved that the centre could not hold. We foresaw the current problems plaguing the country.

We are calling for restructuring so that every region and zone would go back and harness all its resources. We don’t have to be too dependent on oil as the only source of revenue for the country.

You are from the North but this position doesn’t appear popular especially among the elite there…

It was not popular in the past but it is popular now in the North. Anyone who tells you something to the contrary is lying. It is a popular course to follow now but it takes someone with the right courage to do it to stave off abuses and insults towards the North from our brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta.

Are you saying this should form one of the things to be done by President Tinubu?

Let us decentralise the power at the centre, let everyone go back home and harness the resources in their location. Rather than waiting for allocation from the centre to come, let all the states tap resources in their area. I know that there is no state that is not self-sustaining. This was the situation of the country in the ’60s when there was no oil and we all lived better as a nation and the economy was thriving.