Buhari: Our debts tied to infrastructure to enhance economic growth, prosperity

President Muhammadu Buhari has defended the rising debt profile of the country under his administration by saying that all debts obtained were tied to verifiable infrastructures meant to engender economic growth and prosperity in the country.

The President, who maintained that his government made a deliberate choice of making infrastructure development a key point of focus in order to create wealth and make poverty alleviation easier, said this yesterday at the virtual commissioning of three bridges, three secretariats and one road project undertaken by his administration at the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President defended criticisms of the debt profile of his administration saying, “we do not act on infrastructure by accident. It has been a deliberate choice for our government as a tool to fight poverty, to create economic growth and employment and to open the path of prosperity for our people.”

He emphasized that while he shared the concerns of Nigerians, the debts were tied to projects that have been executed in very transparent circumstances and were there for everyone to see.

He pointed it out that the wealth of other nations was traceable to their investments in infrastructure made possible by debts redeemed over decades.

He said: “As we look at the debt profile, I urge us to also look at the assets and investment profiles, some of which were paid for by debt and some by investment income.

“In eight years, I am proud to say that we have doubled Nigeria’s stock of infrastructure to GDP from about 20% to over 40 per cent and that is no small undertaking.

“The projects that we hand over today apart from others such as rail, sea and airports, gas pipeline projects that have been previously completed, symbolise our country’s sharp focus on delivering prosperity.”