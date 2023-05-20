New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
Buhari Orders Resumption Of N’ East Devt Commission Governing Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate resumption of the new Governing Council of the North East Development Commission on acting capacity pending Senate confirmation. According to the President, the order is premised on the need to avoid a leadership vacuum in the com- mission.

This order is contained in a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo issued yesterday in Abuja. In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, President Buhari also approved the immediate resumption of the new Managing Director and CEO of the commission, Mallam Umar Abubakar Hashidu also in acting capacity pending confirmation by the Senate.

The action follows the expiration of the tenure of the former board and Managing Director of the Commission on May 7 this year adding that the President has also approved that Alhaji Bukar Baale takes over as the acting chairman alongside 10 other members of the Governing board.

