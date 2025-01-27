Buhari Opens Up On Health After Leaving Office As President

Share

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday opened up about his health since leaving office on May 29, 2023.

Buhari, a two-term President from 2015 to 2023 handed over the mantle of leadership of Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his victory at the poll.

Speaking at the APC stakeholders’ meeting held in Katsina State Government House, Buhari disclosed that the complexities of being the President of Nigeria affected his health.

He, however, revealed that his health has improved, adding that he looks better since leaving office in 2023.

New Telegraph recalls that while in office as President, Buhari was plagued by illness which led to him being flown abroad for medical attention.

He said, “Those outside the corridors of power do not understand the complexities and difficulties facing Nigeria.

“My health has improved since leaving office. People who visited me told me I look better than before.”

