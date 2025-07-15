New Telegraph

Buhari: Oluremi Tinubu Departs Abuja For Daura

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday left the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for Daura, Katsina State, to attend the state funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu will be joined by other high-ranking government officials and dignitaries who have converged on Daura for the burial rites.

The body of the late former President is scheduled to arrive in Katsina at about noon on Tuesday, July 15  from London with the burial set to take place in Daura later in the afternoon according to Islamic rites.

